7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:49:50 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.
very true.  maybe they could help us all out and start doing this messiah stuff in alphabetical order?

to be honest I haven't recovered from realizing that Antony is not their saviour. my head is still spinning.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Not sure about Amad, but they've for sure elected Mazraoui as the greatest signing in PL history
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:55:46 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm
Not sure about Amad, but they've for sure elected Mazraoui as the greatest signing in PL history
Hopefully it helps them beat Arsenal. After that they can realise how shite they are again
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 01:09:38 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.

Is Sir Tom Cleverly still out injured
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.

The draw with Ipswich supposedly proved that their squad just wasn't up to it, because Amorim is the best thing since sliced bread and the only reason they didn't thrash Ipswich is because the players are crap and need replacing.

A couple of wins and suddenly they're wetting themselves over Onana having the most clean sheets in the league, so that must mean he's the best keeper, that bishop Muzowera fella being the best in multiple positions based on the fact he can actually trap a ball, Amad is now their 9th new Ronaldo, they're going to win the Europa League and they're "only 6 points off second".

Good that they've learned the lesson of the last 10 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 02:52:36 pm
Bishop Muzawera. :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 03:13:09 pm
My god. How are that only 6 points off second?  Whisper it quietly but they could be dark horses for the title this season .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 03:13:29 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

He was getting to be a right cocky little git before he will be a proper pain now but the higher they go the further the fall or summat like that
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

He's a good player and won't be sold, but hardly worth jumping up and down about. We have plenty of these players in our squad and hardly even think about them - Harvey, Doak, Ngumoha.

They have to pay a king's ransom to land these players themselves. They paid 40m for Diallo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:16:25 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm
He's a good player and won't be sold, but hardly worth jumping up and down about. We have plenty of these players in our squad and hardly even think about them - Harvey, Doak, Ngumoha.

They have to pay a king's ransom to land these players themselves. They paid 40m for Diallo.

His contract expires in the summer. If he's got anything about him he'll use the next 6 months to play his way into a contract somewhere else. Somewhere less...shit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:18:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:13:09 pm
My god. How are that only 6 points off second?  Whisper it quietly but they could be dark horses for the title this season .
no way - RVN has gone.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
Someone replied to this Muppet at Redcafe that we'd beaten Real and City.

This is his reply back. :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's nuts how they elevate the shite Bruno over there, it was the same with that flat track bully Pogba.



I know, but those two teams are struggling right now, and Liverpool don't have a title winning squad, just like they didn't have one last season. But this season they're likely to come closer than last season.

However:

All 4 of their best players still have uncertain futures at the club and it's December. Salah, van Dijk, Trent, Alisson.

Alisson is injury prone. Kelleher is a good number 2 but not someone who can start for a team that wins the PL with 90+ pts and wins the CL too.

Konaté + van Dijk is a title winning level pairing but the drop-off is big if one of them is unavailable.

Robertson has started declining at LB and Tsimikas is not a good enough alternative either.

Gravenberch has done well as a makeshift #6 but once again, there are just way better DMs in the league and across Europe.

Szoboszlai is a good #10 but once again, not on the level of a nailed-on starter for a title winning side. That's KDB/Bruno level, he's not there.

Mac Allister is a solid player, a jack of all trades but master of none. Once again, not someone you can play for 50+ games in a season and still expect to win one of the two major trophies. He can be an important player for such a team, but not a nailed-on starter.

Same situation in the forward line IMO. Gakpo and Díaz are pretty good, but only Salah is on that level that's worthy of being a starter for a top 3 team in the world. Núnez could be that guy up front, but he's not first choice under Slot and I reckon him and Salah would take some goals away from each other even if he became first choice.

They would need a lot of luck even from their current position in order to win the PL. They needed Zubimendi plus at least 1-2 more top level signings in order to have a real chance IMO. This team is getting carried by Alisson, Trent, van Dijk, and Salah. The rest is good but not title-winning quality. I expect them to go on a bad streak whilst Arsenal, and maybe even City go on a good run which will make it a two or three-horse race again, with Liverpool losing out in the end.

Slot is an excellent manager, though, but he needed more backing in the summer and it will come back to bite them IMO.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
I think the kids call that copium.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
Someone replied to this Muppet at Redcafe that we'd beaten Real and City.

This is his reply back. :lmao :lmao :lmao



I know, but those two teams are struggling right now, and Liverpool don't have a title winning squad, just like they didn't have one last season. But this season they're likely to come closer than last season.

However:

All 4 of their best players still have uncertain futures at the club and it's December. Salah, van Dijk, Trent, Alisson.

Alisson is injury prone. Kelleher is a good number 2 but not someone who can start for a team that wins the PL with 90+ pts and wins the CL too.

Konaté + van Dijk is a title winning level pairing but the drop-off is big if one of them is unavailable.

Robertson has started declining at LB and Tsimikas is not a good enough alternative either.

Gravenberch has done well as a makeshift #6 but once again, there are just way better DMs in the league and across Europe.

Szoboszlai is a good #10 but once again, not on the level of a nailed-on starter for a title winning side. That's KDB/Bruno level, he's not there.

Mac Allister is a solid player, a jack of all trades but master of none. Once again, not someone you can play for 50+ games in a season and still expect to win one of the two major trophies. He can be an important player for such a team, but not a nailed-on starter.

Same situation in the forward line IMO. Gakpo and Díaz are pretty good, but only Salah is on that level that's worthy of being a starter for a top 3 team in the world. Núnez could be that guy up front, but he's not first choice under Slot and I reckon him and Salah would take some goals away from each other even if he became first choice.

They would need a lot of luck even from their current position in order to win the PL. They needed Zubimendi plus at least 1-2 more top level signings in order to have a real chance IMO. This team is getting carried by Alisson, Trent, van Dijk, and Salah. The rest is good but not title-winning quality. I expect them to go on a bad streak whilst Arsenal, and maybe even City go on a good run which will make it a two or three-horse race again, with Liverpool losing out in the end.

Slot is an excellent manager, though, but he needed more backing in the summer and it will come back to bite them IMO.

once again .... a Manc talking shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
Someone replied to this Muppet at Redcafe that we'd beaten Real and City.

This is his reply back. :lmao :lmao :lmao



I know, but those two teams are struggling right now, and Liverpool don't have a title winning squad, just like they didn't have one last season. But this season they're likely to come closer than last season.

However:

All 4 of their best players still have uncertain futures at the club and it's December. Salah, van Dijk, Trent, Alisson.

Alisson is injury prone. Kelleher is a good number 2 but not someone who can start for a team that wins the PL with 90+ pts and wins the CL too.

Konaté + van Dijk is a title winning level pairing but the drop-off is big if one of them is unavailable.

Robertson has started declining at LB and Tsimikas is not a good enough alternative either.

Gravenberch has done well as a makeshift #6 but once again, there are just way better DMs in the league and across Europe.

Szoboszlai is a good #10 but once again, not on the level of a nailed-on starter for a title winning side. That's KDB/Bruno level, he's not there.

Mac Allister is a solid player, a jack of all trades but master of none. Once again, not someone you can play for 50+ games in a season and still expect to win one of the two major trophies. He can be an important player for such a team, but not a nailed-on starter.

Same situation in the forward line IMO. Gakpo and Díaz are pretty good, but only Salah is on that level that's worthy of being a starter for a top 3 team in the world. Núnez could be that guy up front, but he's not first choice under Slot and I reckon him and Salah would take some goals away from each other even if he became first choice.

They would need a lot of luck even from their current position in order to win the PL. They needed Zubimendi plus at least 1-2 more top level signings in order to have a real chance IMO. This team is getting carried by Alisson, Trent, van Dijk, and Salah. The rest is good but not title-winning quality. I expect them to go on a bad streak whilst Arsenal, and maybe even City go on a good run which will make it a two or three-horse race again, with Liverpool losing out in the end.

Slot is an excellent manager, though, but he needed more backing in the summer and it will come back to bite them IMO.

Thanks for your concern but LFC will be fine.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
Opposition fan holds biased opinion, more news at 11.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
Someone replied to this Muppet at Redcafe that we'd beaten Real and City.

This is his reply back. :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's nuts how they elevate the shite Bruno over there, it was the same with that flat track bully Pogba.

Haven't read it all but 'that's KdB / Bruno level' is a good one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
Opposition fan holds biased opinion, more news at 11.


Then puts it in this thread and gets quoted loads. FFS, think of the aesthetic! All in fooking bold!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
Luke Shaw injured again.

In other news, water is wet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
Luke Shaw injured again.

In other news, water is wet.

Did he put his back out carrying away those 2,500 Michelin starred pies?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Haven't read it all but 'that's KdB / Bruno level' is a good one.
Cheyrou?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:36:47 am
I've not paid attention all season, but the other day I was browsing fantasy scores and was surprised to notice Antony had played about 20 minutes in the league so far this season. I assumed he was still first choice because of his price tag, and producing his usual output.

About 150 minutes for Mount, too. I assumed he'd been unavailable all season but apparently they just don't fancy him.

Just astonishing levels of waste.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 12:58:53 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:47 am
I've not paid attention all season, but the other day I was browsing fantasy scores and was surprised to notice Antony had played about 20 minutes in the league so far this season. I assumed he was still first choice because of his price tag, and producing his usual output.

About 150 minutes for Mount, too. I assumed he'd been unavailable all season but apparently they just don't fancy him.

Just astonishing levels of waste.
Are we still on about Luke Shaw...? PS don't think that's how it's spelt


;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Today at 03:53:05 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm
Luke Shaw injured again.

In other news, water is wet.

Water is, in fact, not wet.

But Luke Shaw is, indeed, injured again.
