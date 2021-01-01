« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 994241 times)

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17520 on: Today at 12:11:49 pm »
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution
Logged

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,391
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.
very true.  maybe they could help us all out and start doing this messiah stuff in alphabetical order?

to be honest I haven't recovered from realizing that Antony is not their saviour. my head is still spinning.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
Not sure about Amad, but they've for sure elected Mazraoui as the greatest signing in PL history
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 12:55:46 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:52:06 pm
Not sure about Amad, but they've for sure elected Mazraoui as the greatest signing in PL history
Hopefully it helps them beat Arsenal. After that they can realise how shite they are again
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,092
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.

Is Sir Tom Cleverly still out injured
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:25:28 pm
It's hard to keep up with this lot, they churn out so many global superstars how are we ever meant to remember who is the current world beater? It's just not fair on the rest of the PL really.

The draw with Ipswich supposedly proved that their squad just wasn't up to it, because Amorim is the best thing since sliced bread and the only reason they didn't thrash Ipswich is because the players are crap and need replacing.

A couple of wins and suddenly they're wetting themselves over Onana having the most clean sheets in the league, so that must mean he's the best keeper, that bishop Muzowera fella being the best in multiple positions based on the fact he can actually trap a ball, Amad is now their 9th new Ronaldo, they're going to win the Europa League and they're "only 6 points off second".

Good that they've learned the lesson of the last 10 years.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,407
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17527 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17528 on: Today at 02:52:36 pm »
Bishop Muzawera. :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,573
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17529 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm »
My god. How are that only 6 points off second?  Whisper it quietly but they could be dark horses for the title this season .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,226
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17530 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

He was getting to be a right cocky little git before he will be a proper pain now but the higher they go the further the fall or summat like that
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17531 on: Today at 03:40:09 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:11:49 pm
Alright lads, quick update. Diallo is the messiah now, NOT Mainoo.

I repeat, we have moved on from Mainoo.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2024/dec/03/amad-diallo-ruben-amorim-manchester-united-revolution

He's a good player and won't be sold, but hardly worth jumping up and down about. We have plenty of these players in our squad and hardly even think about them - Harvey, Doak, Ngumoha.

They have to pay a king's ransom to land these players themselves. They paid 40m for Diallo.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17532 on: Today at 04:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:40:09 pm
He's a good player and won't be sold, but hardly worth jumping up and down about. We have plenty of these players in our squad and hardly even think about them - Harvey, Doak, Ngumoha.

They have to pay a king's ransom to land these players themselves. They paid 40m for Diallo.

His contract expires in the summer. If he's got anything about him he'll use the next 6 months to play his way into a contract somewhere else. Somewhere less...shit.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17533 on: Today at 04:18:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:13:09 pm
My god. How are that only 6 points off second?  Whisper it quietly but they could be dark horses for the title this season .
no way - RVN has gone.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 