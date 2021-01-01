« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17480 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:00:22 am
I had it on in the background.

They won, but it was pretty jammy.

They were gifted a goal after one minute where the keeper decided not to kick the ball and clear it, but decided to give the ball to the United player and then fall over so his mate could tap it in. Actually looked like match fixing.

United were also given an offside goal which was clearly offside.

United were then let off as their keeper wasn't sent off for an accidental and then deliberate handball.

The referee was as shady as fuck and VAR was worse.


And despite all that, they still scraped out 3-2 winners against a team whose top player is worth about £5M (Jens Petter Hauge)

The rest of the players are a couple worth about £3M and then the rest a lot less.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:46:24 am
they scraped a famous win with
(a) a lot of help from the officials, both on and off the pitch
and
(b) even more help from Bodo players who passed the ball straight to MU players about 30 times, while under zero pressure.  honest to god in long phases you'd think it was like kids playing a friendly game of attack vs defence.

Thanks lads. Well... this is certainly not the usual pattern. That's for sure. (cheating officials aside)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17481 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:44:52 pm


https://xcancel.com/Connor_Lomas/status/1862243070034526656
Nah, that's just Gary Neville after last night's famous win and some booze...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17482 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 12:07:22 pm
It's one his grandad shagged his Ma and now he's having a go himself.

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17483 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:26:01 pm
Can you clarify which Mrs Neville please?

His wife, his sistoh or his ma?

They're so inbred, his Dad is called Neville Neville and their coat of arms is the ouroboros.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17484 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool

Two teams that play in red?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17485 on: Today at 06:11:00 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool
:rollseyes :odd :rollseyes

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17486 on: Today at 06:27:54 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool

 ;D


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17487 on: Today at 06:44:22 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:20:15 am
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:

Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool
Someone replied.

"I get the same vibes as well" ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #17488 on: Today at 07:12:03 pm
Horseface confirmed as Leicester manager.
