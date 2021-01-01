I had it on in the background. They won, but it was pretty jammy. They were gifted a goal after one minute where the keeper decided not to kick the ball and clear it, but decided to give the ball to the United player and then fall over so his mate could tap it in. Actually looked like match fixing.United were also given an offside goal which was clearly offside.United were then let off as their keeper wasn't sent off for an accidental and then deliberate handball.The referee was as shady as fuck and VAR was worse.And despite all that, they still scraped out 3-2 winners against a team whose top player is worth about £5M (Jens Petter Hauge)The rest of the players are a couple worth about £3M and then the rest a lot less.
they scraped a famous win with(a) a lot of help from the officials, both on and off the pitchand (b) even more help from Bodo players who passed the ball straight to MU players about 30 times, while under zero pressure. honest to god in long phases you'd think it was like kids playing a friendly game of attack vs defence.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
https://xcancel.com/Connor_Lomas/status/1862243070034526656
It's one his grandad shagged his Ma and now he's having a go himself.
Can you clarify which Mrs Neville please?His wife, his sistoh or his ma?
Two games into the Great reset (Version 7). Just glanced at RedCaf:Its a bit like watching Klopp's early Liverpool
