7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Online Father Ted

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17440 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
United fans purring at Mazraoui actually controlling a ball.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17441 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm
United fans purring at Mazraoui actually controlling a ball.
new experience for them.
Online Father Ted

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17442 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
Never a foul.
Online Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17443 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm »
Officials been really bad in this
Online Father Ted

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17444 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 pm »
Timewasting at home to Bodø/Glimt
Offline Elzars brussels sprouts farts

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17445 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Beating both Bodo and Glimt in one night is a fantastic result
Online ArcticRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17446 on: Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous levels of homer refereeing. PGMOL are already on the phone
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17447 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm
Beating both Bodo and Glimt in one night is a fantastic result
reminds me of when - years back - a US "sports journalist" asked a FIFA rep why the US team had to play both Trinidad and Tobago to get through to the next round.

no I'm not making that up.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17448 on: Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm
Absolutely ridiculous levels of homer refereeing. PGMOL are already on the phone
always looking to learn, is PGMOL.
Online DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17449 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm »
Not so bitter I can't give credit where it's due to a rival team, pretty sickening we get a bit of hype last night, our moment, then they go and top it by beating Norway's greatest club side. Fair play, looks like Amorim is the real deal.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17450 on: Yesterday at 09:59:16 pm »
Online ArcticRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17451 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Ref evidently told the players he it wasn't a håndball on Onana as the hand was on the ground to support him. Sounds awfully familiar. Someone really brought him the PGMOL playbook
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17452 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »
I suppose these are back, then.  ::)
Offline Red-Dread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17453 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Amorim, sounding like a competition winner in this interview
Offline TSC

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17454 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Theyre showing signs of consistency anyway.

12th in the Europa League and 12th in the premier.  Synergies
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

« Reply #17455 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Still fucking shit and have as many fingers as we have European cups.
Online GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17456 on: Today at 02:57:17 am »
Just saw the 3-minute highlights. Do they not have VAR in Europa? How was the winner not offside?
Offline Darren G

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17457 on: Today at 03:07:02 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:57:17 am
Just saw the 3-minute highlights. Do they not have VAR in Europa? How was the winner not offside?

Exactly. I was about to post the exact same thing having also just watched the highlights. Still, let's not take anything away from United. Managing to come back against a side that's only failed to win 12 times in 29 games in the Norwegian league is no small feat. As far as I'm concerned, they're back! .
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17458 on: Today at 07:57:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:57:17 am
Just saw the 3-minute highlights. Do they not have VAR in Europa? How was the winner not offside?

He's behind the ball. Just the camera angle makes it looks like he's not.
Offline kezzy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17459 on: Today at 08:24:24 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:51:46 am
Still fucking shit and have as many fingers as we have European cups.


Hahahaha that me me giggle.  😂
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17460 on: Today at 08:31:21 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:07:02 am
Exactly. I was about to post the exact same thing having also just watched the highlights. Still, let's not take anything away from United. Managing to come back against a side that's only failed to win 12 times in 29 games in the Norwegian league is no small feat. As far as I'm concerned, they're back! .
They're in shit form too; one win in five before last night, conceding 2+ in four of them  :D

Anyway, Gimps 3 Glimt 2, be afraid, be very afraid.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17461 on: Today at 09:05:56 am »
Wow.. this squad is incredibly bad- even a new manager bounce is off the cards. How many goals is that shipped now?
And against Glimt... at home?

I didn't watch the game, but did they at least control it?
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17462 on: Today at 09:16:58 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:51:46 am
Still fucking shit and have as many fingers as we have European cups.

The inbred c*nts are gonna have to hurry up and mutate a 7th finger
Online 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17463 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »
Michael Owen reckons last night performance was the  first time since Fergie retired that they are exciting to watch
Online 88_RED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17464 on: Today at 09:52:19 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm
Theyre showing signs of consistency anyway.

12th in the Europa League and 12th in the premier.  Synergies

Copycats..
Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17465 on: Today at 09:59:53 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:46:54 am
Michael Owen reckons last night performance was the  first time since Fergie retired that they are exciting to watch


Michael Owen probably thinks watching Benny Hill is exciting
Online weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17466 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
I was watching the Rangers game last night as they beat Nice 4-1. Another great investment from Worzel Gummidge there.

But, I also wondered who the favourites will actually be when Rangers play United in a couple of weeks now?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17467 on: Today at 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:05:56 am
Wow.. this squad is incredibly bad- even a new manager bounce is off the cards. How many goals is that shipped now?
And against Glimt... at home?

I didn't watch the game, but did they at least control it?

I had it on in the background.

They won, but it was pretty jammy.

They were gifted a goal after one minute where the keeper decided not to kick the ball and clear it, but decided to give the ball to the United player and then fall over so his mate could tap it in. Actually looked like match fixing.

United were also given an offside goal which was clearly offside.

United were then let off as their keeper wasn't sent off for an accidental and then deliberate handball.

The referee was as shady as fuck and VAR was worse.


And despite all that, they still scraped out 3-2 winners against a team whose top player is worth about £5M (Jens Petter Hauge)

The rest of the players are a couple worth about £3M and then the rest a lot less.
Online Koplord

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 10:03:16 am »
Seeing some serious glazing over united today after barely beating some Norwegian factory workers.

Media absolutely gagging for them to be even slightly relevant
