Wow.. this squad is incredibly bad- even a new manager bounce is off the cards. How many goals is that shipped now?

And against Glimt... at home?



I didn't watch the game, but did they at least control it?



I had it on in the background.They won, but it was pretty jammy.They were gifted a goal after one minute where the keeper decided not to kick the ball and clear it, but decided to give the ball to the United player and then fall over so his mate could tap it in. Actually looked like match fixing.United were also given an offside goal which was clearly offside.United were then let off as their keeper wasn't sent off for an accidental and then deliberate handball.The referee was as shady as fuck and VAR was worse.And despite all that, they still scraped out 3-2 winners against a team whose top player is worth about £5M (Jens Petter Hauge)The rest of the players are a couple worth about £3M and then the rest a lot less.