United fans purring at Mazraoui actually controlling a ball.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Beating both Bodo and Glimt in one night is a fantastic result
Absolutely ridiculous levels of homer refereeing. PGMOL are already on the phone
Just saw the 3-minute highlights. Do they not have VAR in Europa? How was the winner not offside?
Still fucking shit and have as many fingers as we have European cups.
Exactly. I was about to post the exact same thing having also just watched the highlights. Still, let's not take anything away from United. Managing to come back against a side that's only failed to win 12 times in 29 games in the Norwegian league is no small feat. As far as I'm concerned, they're back! .
