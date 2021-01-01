Just saw the 3-minute highlights. Do they not have VAR in Europa? How was the winner not offside?



Exactly. I was about to post the exact same thing having also just watched the highlights. Still, let's not take anything away from United. Managing to come back against a side that's only failed to win 12 times in 29 games in the Norwegian league is no small feat. As far as I'm concerned, they're back! .