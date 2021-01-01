« previous next »
They all started from this season.
So his old team is currently getting stuffed :D and Gyokeres looks absolutely useless, in they come with 100 million for him
I still cant get over how he started Casemiro and Erickson. You get the idea that hes looking for veteran leadership but seriously fella.

All i could think about was how Mane went the long way around Erickson  and ran away from him in a cl final how many years ago now? These dudes are very not fleet of foot. The stamina may be quite suspect as well. 

Unless hes having a mini training camp and everybody's gonna get at least a half now and see who plays or something like that.  ;D The cas-ec tryout period. its a bold strategy, cotton. Lets see if it pays off for 'em.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Whacking ticket prices up half way through the season...

https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/football/manchester-united-supporters-trust-ticket-prices-rise-fury-4884693


Someone's got to pay for sacking ETH & staff and hiring Amorim & staff.
Just saw this on Instagram in response to someone saying how promising Uniteds young attackers are

https://fbref.com/en/players/491a433d/Rasmus-Hojlund

Genuinely one of the worst I've ever seen. I'm trying to find a current PL striker with even remotely as bad stats, and can't. Makes the likes of Beto, Edouard and Antonio look Ballon D'or level.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Whacking ticket prices up half way through the season...

https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/football/manchester-united-supporters-trust-ticket-prices-rise-fury-4884693

Pretty sick that but not surprising given who they are owned by, let's see if they protest this or if they're really only arsed about transfers.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:53:44 am

Someone's got to pay for sacking ETH & staff and hiring Amorim & staff.
Yeah unfortunately, it's always the little people- the fans ... and the staff. (seriously, how is saving 10m in staff wages going to reduce cost if they waste so much elsewhere?)
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:01:26 am
Just saw this on Instagram in response to someone saying how promising Uniteds young attackers are

https://fbref.com/en/players/491a433d/Rasmus-Hojlund

Genuinely one of the worst I've ever seen. I'm trying to find a current PL striker with even remotely as bad stats, and can't. Makes the likes of Beto, Edouard and Antonio look Ballon D'or level.
Antony?

Edit: just about shades it...
It's an 'interesting' moment to put the prices up.  Their domestic season is pretty much already over and the new manager has said they are "going to suffer for a long period".  Pay more to watch your team play crap.

Sir Jim is such a tight arse that he's not a good fit for football.  Long may the penny pinching continue.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:19:18 am
Antony?

Edit: just about shades it...

Anthony at least gets shots off and looks a bit lively defensively. Hojlund doesn't really do anything, he doesn't contribute in general play, he's not a focal point, he doesn't really get any shots on goal, he's rubbish defensively, his all round play is terrible, he's not a nuisance. How he's got to this point and people are still calling him a promising youngster, even a wonderkid, just blows my mind.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:28 am
It's an 'interesting' moment to put the prices up.  Their domestic season is pretty much already over and the new manager has said they are "going to suffer for a long period".  Pay more to watch your team play crap.

Sir Jim is such a tight arse that he's not a good fit for football.  Long may the penny pinching continue.
.. he'd give prime Cindy Crawford a run for her money.
The move to raise prices midway through the season will likely push many lifelong fans away but the club won't care as big clubs in the Premier League will always sell the tickets.

If a United ST holder sells their ticket to the club for a game they only get the original value of it back, yet the club will still profit by selling the ticket at a new price. The clubs are the biggest touts of them all.

Ratcliffe is an absolute disgrace.

Can you imagine what they'll charge if he's still alive when they open a new stadium
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Whacking ticket prices up half way through the season...

https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/football/manchester-united-supporters-trust-ticket-prices-rise-fury-4884693

Their finances really are fucked tbf, and they bankrolled last summers spending with further debt which has only worsened them further.

If that's what they're doing to ticket prices now, including raising kids and 65+ to full adult prices, then can only imagine what they have in mind for season ticket prices next season.
Is that what theyve done? Made kids tickets full price? Arseholes.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 12:27:04 pm
Is that what theyve done? Made kids tickets full price? Arseholes.

Put adult member's tickets up to £66, then made kids and 65+ that same price too (so more than doubled).
Previously the lowest priced member's tickets were £40 for adults and £25 for kids. Now all £66.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Previously the lowest priced member's tickets were £40 for adults and £25 for kids. Now all £66.

Wow.  That's a huge rise! Man of the people, is our Jim.
Quote
I just don't see it with this team. I see this current version of Robertson, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenbach, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota as largely "6th to 3rd" types who are performing out of their skin thanks to a history of solid tactical foundations and principles from Klopp and the two superstars who are at the latter stages of their career.

This guy from red cafe totally doesn't get the importance of solid tactical foundations, sums United up really well.

Gravenberch took the absolute piss out of Mainoo at old trafford, yet they are 6th to 3rd types lol.
Forgetting of course that united will struggle to get their famous 6th position this season.
Just seen the ticket price thing. Good lord i despise their fans but making them pay more for watching that rubbish every week is bordering on criminal. What an utter cnut Brexit Jim is.
I took a quick look at one of their fan boards (not the caf) and there is not a word about this.
If proof be needed that the BBC Gossip page was just a pile of pish, I see they are reporting today that United had scouts watching 3 Sporting players last night.

It's good for a giggle I suppose, but who actually believes that nonsense?
Obviously not too keen on them as a club, but feel really sorry for their real fans that go to the games.

That's really piss poor and something that should upset every football fan. They're a fucking disgrace of a club.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Quote
I just don't see it with this team. I see this current version of Robertson, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenbach, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota as largely "6th to 3rd" types who are performing out of their skin thanks to a history of solid tactical foundations and principles from Klopp and the two superstars who are at the latter stages of their career.

This guy from red cafe totally doesn't get the importance of solid tactical foundations, sums United up really well.

Gravenberch took the absolute piss out of Mainoo at old trafford, yet they are 6th to 3rd types lol.
Forgetting of course that united will struggle to get their famous 6th position this season.

Imagine including the likes of Konate, Mac Allister and Gravenberch on that list!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:43:53 pm
Imagine including the likes of Konate, Mac Allister and Gravenberch on that list!

We've got nobody of Casimiro or Antony's quality - thank fuck.
