Quote
I just don't see it with this team. I see this current version of Robertson, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenbach, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota as largely "6th to 3rd" types who are performing out of their skin thanks to a history of solid tactical foundations and principles from Klopp and the two superstars who are at the latter stages of their career.
This guy from red cafe totally doesn't get the importance of solid tactical foundations, sums United up really well.
Gravenberch took the absolute piss out of Mainoo at old trafford, yet they are 6th to 3rd types lol.
Forgetting of course that united will struggle to get their famous 6th position this season.