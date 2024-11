That same United fan on Redcafe i quoted yesterday.



That last line.



He’s tied himself in knots with that line!Always makes me laugh how oppo fans want to make out that Liverpool players aren’t that good. Every single one of those players are just very good footballers reagardless of who coaches them, but of course, it helps to be coached by some of the best around. And to be at a club that isn’t in some state of drama week in week out. Also helps that the club makes sure to sign players with a good mentality and team personality as well. Something Man Utd don’t seem to be too arsed about.