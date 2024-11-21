« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17120 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:28:43 am
Whos the extra man in midfield, Anthony Taylor?
;D the Wythenshaw Wingback, could be key to their resurgence.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17121 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:13:47 am
I thought the same when we played Leverkusen and Alonso has got them as close to fine-tuned as possible.  I guess it's an inherent flaw of playing 3-4-3.

With Man U some of it will be because they had Evans playing but fundamentally they're spreading three defenders over a space ordinarily covered by four defenders.  If the wide central defenders fill those spaces down the sides then they're leaving the central defender 1v1 against the opposition striker.

Two of the most well thought of young managers playing 3-4-3 suggests there's something to it but it remains to be seen if it's the next big thing.  Leverkusen have been leaking goals all over the place this season and are nine points behind a Bayern side managed by Kompany!

LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.

:)
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17122 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:28:43 am
Whos the extra man in midfield, Anthony Taylor?

Thats a given - they currently play 4-5-2 as it is
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17123 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 04:43:14 am
He really shouldn't be saying that even though it's true.
a lot of their fans will assume that means Top Four In January!!!
GreekScouser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17124 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:03 pm
LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.

:)
Trotterwatch

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17125 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Just think if we could have replaced Ruddock with somebody of Van Dijk's calibre I think we'd have walked the league. 
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17126 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:02:22 pm
Just think if we could have replaced Ruddock with somebody of Van Dijk's calibre I think we'd have walked the league.
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17127 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.

If we'd have got Stam, we would have won the league
ArcticRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17128 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Fingers crossed they'll be their usual hapless self this coming thursday... :pray:
Trotterwatch

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17129 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.

John Scales wasn't too bad, I mean compared to Ruddock at least.  I think that defence with a proper leader would have been so much better - Stam would have been ideal.  Ah well, at least we had Babb and his swollen testicles.
Corrie Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17130 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Stam joined them in 98/99, think we were on the decline then (granted he might have arrested that). About 96-98 was our chance to win stuff then. Were we ever linked with Stam? I remember us battling with Chelsea for Desailly. Again, what a difference a leader like that would have made.
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17131 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:22:34 pm
Stam joined them in 98/99, think we were on the decline then (granted he might have arrested that). About 96-98 was our chance to win stuff then. Were we ever linked with Stam? I remember us battling with Chelsea for Desailly. Again, what a difference a leader like that would have made.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wCXwZ0o8pRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wCXwZ0o8pRE</a>
According to the man himself we did try to sign him.
JRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17132 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.
Also, they signed Roy Keane from Forest and we signed Nigel Clough
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17133 on: Today at 03:53:20 pm »
Remember the giddiness when the training video was out and all that running..


 Amorim's side covered 102km, their second lowest distance this season.
coolbyrne

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17134 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on November 21, 2024, 04:17:42 pm
Out of the first 11 game prediction (all comps), this guy has United losing once, to Spurs at Bog Seat Park in the League Cup. He thinks this team will go W7-D3-L1 in all comps, W6-D2 in the PL, with a +7GD. Imagine getting paid to pull shit like this out of mid-air (or, as he said, his gut).

This 'reporter' couldn't even get the first game right. I'm going to enjoy reposting this guy's predictions and laughing. (Original link to the predictions: https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42425837/predicting-ruben-amorims-first-11-games-manchester-united-manager)
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17135 on: Today at 04:11:04 pm »
Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17136 on: Today at 04:13:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:20 am

If Van Nistelrooy does get a new job and does well, whether it's Leicester or Hamburg or whoever, the pressure on Amorim is going to really ramp up if United carry on struggling.
So you're saying they'll have rued Van Nistelrooy?
smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17137 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:20 am
I mean they probably would have won with him yesterday to be fair, just because they would have played in a way they were used to and Ipswich aren't great. Amorim's tactics were more of a hindrance than a help, but obviously bigger picture.

I didn't watch our game yesterday, listened to it on the radio. Thought it was funny that the pundit on 5 was praising Russell Martin for his unwavering faith in his system, even though Southampton have the highest number of mistakes leading to goals in the league this season and it was yet another one of those mistakes that led to our first goal. I got to thinking that maybe it's a sign that however good your system and tactics may be, you'll never make them work if you don't have players capable of implementing them.

Same goes for United... Yeah, well done Rubes mate for forcing them to play with three at the back when they're clearly not suited to it. Really looking forward to seeing them getting a good few tonkings over the rest of the season. Can't wait for them to come to Anfield now.  ;D
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17138 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:13:00 pm
So you're saying they'll have rued Van Nistelrooy?

 ;D ;D ;D
reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17139 on: Today at 05:08:37 pm »
FFS they've actually got a "Liverpool benefitting from Referees" thread, started when the Coote shite first surfaced.

It's already 5 pages and there's only been 1 game since 😳🤷🤔
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17140 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Footage emerged from United's pre-Ipswich training aiming to turn the corner



Tobelius

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17141 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:08:37 pm
FFS they've actually got a "Liverpool benefitting from Referees" thread, started when the Coote shite first surfaced.

It's already 5 pages and there's only been 1 game since 😳🤷🤔

 :D

Some of them seem to live in a weird upside down bizarroworld.
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17142 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:13:00 pm
So you're saying they'll have rued Van Nistelrooy?

 :wellin
RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17143 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
In their Arne Slot thread at RedCafe.

Quote
I really don't understand it. They're scrappy and horrible to watch, they barely create a chance, they don't move the ball smoothly or have high technical ability, they're not good defensively, they're kick and rush football is awful to watch...and yet somehow they keep winning.

Did they create a chance in open play yesterday? As usual, it was major opposition mistakes that led to all three of their goals.

Makes me wonder...why do they benefit from so many penalties and opposition clangers?

It can't just be luck...is it because they throw the ball forward and into the box so regularly? Contrast with United...can't remember the last time we scored from some kind of goalkeeping error or defensive blunder (in the league), is it because we don't get the ball forward enough / into the box enough or because we don't have decent numbers forward?

Is it literally as simple as having one really good player, being fit and athletic in every position and playing "percentages" football
Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17144 on: Today at 06:06:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:50 pm
In their Arne Slot thread at RedCafe.

Some serious insight that. Get that man his own show. Call it The Football Genius.
CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17145 on: Today at 06:09:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:50 pm
In their Arne Slot thread at RedCafe.

They've either not watched one game of ours this season, or they're a clueless manc twat.

Actually, it's likely both.
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17146 on: Today at 06:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:06:43 pm
Some serious insight that. Get that man his own show. Call it The Overlap.
zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17147 on: Today at 06:14:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:50 pm
In their Arne Slot thread at RedCafe.
Beautiful.
reddebs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17148 on: Today at 06:17:42 pm »
They only know and understand Ferguson winning football, they're still stuck in the 90s/00s, don't want to know about analytics, sports science or proper coaching.

They still want thugs in midfield, fast wingers, good crossers and a big man up front.  That's what works, that's what wins titles, that's exciting to watch.

Nobody has ever played football like fergies teams played and nobody ever will because there's only one fergie.

He never bullied referees, or the media.  He was just a winner who demanded a winning attitude from everyone around him.

They're so far behind the curve we'll be lapping them soon 😂😂😂
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:06:43 pm
Some serious insight that. Get that man his own show. Call it The Football Genius.

Or:

Corner Turned...
Barneylfc∗

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17150 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
Amorim won every league game in charge of Sporting this season.

He's been in charge of Man United for 90 minutes and already that winning streak has ended.
Corrie Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17151 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:27:52 pm
Amorim won every league game in charge of Sporting this season.

He's been in charge of Man United for 90 minutes and already that winning streak has ended.

They brought up his win percentage at Sporting during their game. Obviously its impressive but even at a low ebb I imagine its usually well above 60%, same as Porto and Benfica.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17152 on: Today at 06:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:02:22 pm
Just think if we could have replaced Ruddock with somebody of Van Dijk's calibre I think we'd have walked the league.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:09:13 pm
Phil Babb or John Scales weren't our 1990s Virgil then?  ;D

I remember us being heavily linked with Jaap Stam before Man U threw their weight around and signed him.  For all that the "class of '92" gave them a springboard, it was rare that a summer went by without Man U making at least one world class signing.  They signed Stam, we signed Rigobert Song.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:10:31 pm
If we'd have got Stam, we would have won the league

Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:20:39 pm
John Scales wasn't too bad, I mean compared to Ruddock at least.  I think that defence with a proper leader would have been so much better - Stam would have been ideal.  Ah well, at least we had Babb and his swollen testicles.

Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 02:22:34 pm
Stam joined them in 98/99, think we were on the decline then (granted he might have arrested that). About 96-98 was our chance to win stuff then. Were we ever linked with Stam? I remember us battling with Chelsea for Desailly. Again, what a difference a leader like that would have made.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:33:14 pm
Also, they signed Roy Keane from Forest and we signed Nigel Clough

 :thumbup
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17153 on: Today at 06:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:27:52 pm
Amorim won every league game in charge of Sporting this season.

He's been in charge of Man United for 90 minutes and already that winning streak has ended.

[Mancdelusion] Still unbeaten though [/Mancdelusion]

 ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17154 on: Today at 06:42:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:50 pm
In their Arne Slot thread at RedCafe.
Apart from the fact we have the highest xG and created the most Big Chances in the league, they are completely correct.  :butt

We should have scored even more goals if anything.
Online Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17155 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:18:57 pm
Or:

Corner Turned...
Yeah thats better.

Or just

Swaggoh
Online zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17156 on: Today at 06:51:20 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:42:14 pm
Apart from the fact we have the highest xG and created the most Big Chances in the league, they are completely correct.  :butt
All penalties and defensive clangers.
Online the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17157 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:05:03 pm
LFC played some great attacking football with three at the back under Roy Evans - couldn't defend very well though.

:)
And their stuck with a man who may not want to change shape even if it doesn't work out.
To play 3 at the back, you need an exceptional backline. That is the most important area of your spine(inc the 6 and keeper). Your attack needs to be good, but not as much as in a 4-at the back, since numbers and mobility make up for that.

I can see them "suffering for a long time", as he put it, until he gets what he wants at the back.
Quote
"I know it's frustrating for the fans, but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games," Amorim told reporters. "We are going to suffer for a long period and we will try to win games, but this will take time.

Yep! He's gunna weather the storm for those 3 exceptional players! ;D

Jeez, their DoF/SD is bad at his job. Throwing out an entire philosophy for a complete change of system. I don't even think he's got a philosophy, cause they're just going with what Amorim's got.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #17158 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 06:51:20 pm
All penalties and defensive clangers.

A few of those old skool "Pace Goals" too, and we all know they don't count.
