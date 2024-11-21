They only know and understand Ferguson winning football, they're still stuck in the 90s/00s, don't want to know about analytics, sports science or proper coaching.
They still want thugs in midfield, fast wingers, good crossers and a big man up front. That's what works, that's what wins titles, that's exciting to watch.
Nobody has ever played football like fergies teams played and nobody ever will because there's only one fergie.
He never bullied referees, or the media. He was just a winner who demanded a winning attitude from everyone around him.
They're so far behind the curve we'll be lapping them soon 😂😂😂