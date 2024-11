What I find weird is that even though they are totally shite, Messi still can’t get a game for them.



The most gifted midfielder of his generation, Messi, can’t get a game for them.



All the pundits have been screaming for months about Messi, and how he transforms their team, and is a footballing god.



And he still can’t get a…..sorry, Mainoo, I meant Mainoo.