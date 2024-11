Honestly I'd be concerned if I was a United fan. Their squad is utter shite, but it's even worse when trying to fit it into playing a back 5. They don't have a single wing back, their main threat for years has been out wide but now they aren't playing with wingers, and their best player plays as a single 10 which is no longer a position for them. For Amorim to come in and stick to what he knows rather than adapting it to who is available would be a huge worry for me.



And I'm sure over the next few transfer windows they'll sign players that do fit with the formation... but then what if it doesn't work? The chances of getting another manager that plays with this formation is slim to none, so you're going to have to reverse everything and start over.