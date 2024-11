It was generally quite ponderous from Man Utd today. There was nothing to suggest any great revelations from Amorim.



And don't expect it either. FSG passed him by because his style was too slow for the Premier League. Sure, he might string a few wins together, a corner will have been 'turned' before clubs latch on to what they are trying to do.



As for the poverty chants, what are we to expect?



Dirty Tory Club.