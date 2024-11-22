« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 965442 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16920 on: Yesterday at 01:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:25:31 pm
They've clearly timed his appointment for the Ipswich game. They'll be expecting a win against one of the relegation favourites, and then they'll be heralding a new dawn all week in the media.

pretty sure the media will spin it to their advantage whatever the result

a loss will not look good but its his first game and the players looks like "fighting for the manager"

a draw would probably mean the players are getting used to the managers tactics

a win would give ruben interim the keys to the city. given by rio and neville of course
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16921 on: Yesterday at 01:05:58 pm »
Has there ever been such giddy anticipation for a game between the team in 13th v the team in 17th?

How much difference can a manager make in two weeks?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16922 on: Yesterday at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:16:33 am
Jesus Christ if league titles where decided on hype alone they'd have to give them the title already. Absolutely unbearable wankaton over their new manager in the media never heard anything like it

Ive literally seen or read nothing about it. You need better filters!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16923 on: Yesterday at 06:20:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November 22, 2024, 11:59:34 am
Yeah, "there's something not quite right at Liverpoowl"

That mean way that we don't let other sides put the ball in our net is clearly not right.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16924 on: Yesterday at 06:21:52 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on November 22, 2024, 03:40:46 pm
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.

Either that or the his initial money is now in his account and it is time to drump up some funds for January.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16925 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
After what Spurs did to City this evening, and with Ipswich beating Spurs last time out.. a win for these tomorrow would be quite terrifying.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16926 on: Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm
After what Spurs did to City this evening, and with Ipswich beating Spurs last time out.. a win for these tomorrow would be quite terrifying.
And a loss would be terrific! ;D
But... they'll have the jets on full blast tomorrow.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16927 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16928 on: Today at 01:39:13 am »
This is the magical time. No matter what the result, the fans will be happy. If they lose, well, hes new, you can see what hes trying to do and is already better than that bald fraud ETH. The green shoots are there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16929 on: Today at 07:26:04 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 01:05:58 pm
Has there ever been such giddy anticipation for a game between the team in 13th v the team in 17th?

How much difference can a manager make in two weeks?


Well Klopp made an instant impact  ;)
« Reply #16930 on: Today at 07:30:34 am »
I think he will be good for them but the problem is that as seen by the comments of their fans about how they wouldnt have taken Klopps success levels at us, they still believe that they will return to Ferguson levels of dominance. That isnt ever happening.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16931 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:34 am
I think he will be good for them but the problem is that as seen by the comments of their fans about how they wouldnt have taken Klopps success levels at us, they still believe that they will return to Ferguson levels of dominance. That isnt ever happening.

And this will continue to be their issue.

Everything has to be the best (stadium, title wins, manager).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16932 on: Today at 09:10:55 am »
I reckon we get title talk if they win today, some of their arse licks in the media won't be able to resist. It'll be "Liverpool are very far ahead but...." type stuff.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16933 on: Today at 09:20:25 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:55 am
I reckon we get title talk if they win today, some of their arse licks in the media won't be able to resist. It'll be "Liverpool are very far ahead but...." type stuff.  ;D
I think it will be top four talk if they beat the mighty Ipswich today.then in a weeks time if they fluke another result it will be,whisper it quietly ,title contenders.Liverpool looking nervously over their shoulders etc etc etc .we know the narrative.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16934 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:10:55 am
I reckon we get title talk if they win today, some of their arse licks in the media won't be able to resist. It'll be "Liverpool are very far ahead but...." type stuff.  ;D

They cant make up their mind. Now that we are top they are saying it shows how overrated Klopp was. If you then ask them to then acknowledge our team is really good, they cant accept that either.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16935 on: Today at 11:17:00 am »
I just got chatting to an Uber driver in MCR (didn't check for Wolverhampton plates).  He's seen the training videos and thinks amorim is the real deal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16936 on: Today at 11:19:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:00 am
I just got chatting to an Uber driver in MCR (didn't check for Wolverhampton plates).  He's seen the training videos and thinks amorim is the real deal.
I personally think he will be a very good coach. But the problems run a lot deeper than that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16937 on: Today at 11:36:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:34 am
I think he will be good for them but the problem is that as seen by the comments of their fans about how they wouldnt have taken Klopps success levels at us, they still believe that they will return to Ferguson levels of dominance. That isnt ever happening.

THey don't need a coach they need a counsellor, KH. They're a basket case in terms of football and will be for the foreseeable future. Amorim ain't seen nothing yet. The honeymoon will soon be over.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16938 on: Today at 12:07:25 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:19:21 am
I personally think he will be a very good coach. But the problems run a lot deeper than that.

You can't make a silk purse out of a sows ear
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16939 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on November 22, 2024, 11:59:54 pm
The only reason he ended up at United and not Milan is because Milan hesitated to pay the agent fees. Those demands will be much lower now so there will be plenty of takers at a discounted fee.

And those fees were reportedly considerable  (at least 15m)
