Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 963442 times)

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16880 on: Yesterday at 10:26:03 am »
Yeah this overhype is literally setting him up for failure. Should just let his actions do the talking. I do expect a few games where they punch above their weight then fall back flat on their collective assholes by the season's end. Another 500 million should be enough to get them back in the fight.
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16881 on: Yesterday at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:29 am
Funny as fuck isn't it? 

We were optomistic as fuck when Klopp came in, but that was because Dortmund at times were the best team in Europe, should have won the CL and won the league twice, yet we all accepted that what he had to work with wasn't good enough and he'd need time, 2 seasons minimum, to bring in his own players and mould them into what he required. This lot? Expecting a manager, who wasn't even known about by Mancs until he was linked to us, to turn the absolute lazy as fuck shower of shite he's inherited into world beaters withina fortnight - never change you 6 fingered mutants :lmao

Not that I should, but I always open the SkySports app in the morning just to see if there's any stories to pay attention to and their top one this morning was an interview with Che Neville where Amorim said 'This is my place, it was the perfect time' and Neville grinning like a man who just incited a riot to get a game called off.

I mean obviously you expect a certain amount of shit talk when a new manager arrives anywhere about how he cant wait and its the job he's always wanted. But ten games into a season was the perfect time to dump his club? Ten games into a season after they'd just spent £200 million odd on Ten Hag players was the perfect time to come to United? Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?

Its so, so good. Its like these big media companies are just hard-wired to lick their arses, regardless of what United actually need. The BBC post this article about how Amorim made them run in training, and don't realise that everyone else is sniggering because its exactly what they said with Moyes, and Solksjaer, and Ten Hag. Running dem laps.
Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16882 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 21, 2024, 01:19:08 pm
What's his reasoning here? Just another one of his "feelings," is it?

Bell.

Him and Scholes suggested we wouldn't win, mentioned the Forrest result even though that is quite clearly an outlier. They were widely mocked by everyone else in the room and then he reluctantly changed it to 2-1 Liverpool. The bitterness is insane, daft prick.
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16883 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:53:57 am
Not that I should, but I always open the SkySports app in the morning just to see if there's any stories to pay attention to and their top one this morning was an interview with Che Neville where Amorim said 'This is my place, it was the perfect time' and Neville grinning like a man who just incited a riot to get a game called off.

I mean obviously you expect a certain amount of shit talk when a new manager arrives anywhere about how he cant wait and its the job he's always wanted. But ten games into a season was the perfect time to dump his club? Ten games into a season after they'd just spent £200 million odd on Ten Hag players was the perfect time to come to United? Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?


Also a daft thing to say when he made it clear only a couple of weeks ago that he actually wanted to stay with Sporting until the end of the season, but the two clubs to came to an agreement where he had to move sooner.
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16884 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 21, 2024, 01:19:08 pm
What's his reasoning here? Just another one of his "feelings," is it?

Bell.

Yeah, "there's something not quite right at Liverpoowl"
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16885 on: Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm »
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.
Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16886 on: Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 10:53:57 am
Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?
I don't think he was whoring himself out to West Ham. I don't think he had any interest in becoming West Ham manager, and probably told them so when he visited them.

I think he only made that trip because he thought it would scare Liverpool into offering him the job. He probably had visions of Liverpool panicking and thinking "Shit, we better quickly offer him the job or we'll lose him!"

It was a cunning plan of his, mind games, you see. But alas he forgot to take his washbag with him so it didn't work.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,289
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16887 on: Yesterday at 03:55:32 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.

Honeymoon period over before they've even played a game ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,125
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16888 on: Yesterday at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
I don't think he was whoring himself out to West Ham. I don't think he had any interest in becoming West Ham manager, and probably told them so when he visited them.

I think he only made that trip because he thought it would scare Liverpool into offering him the job. He probably had visions of Liverpool panicking and thinking "Shit, we better quickly offer him the job or we'll lose him!"

It was a cunning plan of his, mind games, you see. But alas he forgot to take his washbag with him so it didn't work.

But a light bulb did appear over Amorim's head when he had the idea...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16889 on: Yesterday at 04:37:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.

Ouch. That is not exactly a vote of confidence in the squad.

Not sure why this is a surprise to him though. Has he never seen them play?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,289
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16890 on: Yesterday at 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:37:55 pm
Ouch. That is not exactly a vote of confidence in the squad.

Not sure why this is a surprise to him though. Has he never seen them play?


Probably only heavily edited footage
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16891 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,450
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16892 on: Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm
Strange quotes from him.

Also wants a big say in recruitment.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/22/ruben-amorim-manchester-united-years-from-title-not-impossible-right-guy

give it to him, please!

and let him negotiate the contracts, too.
Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16893 on: Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 03:40:46 pm
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.
He hasn't done that yet, but they already start counting off the wins in the next line of fixtures...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16894 on: Yesterday at 07:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:51:37 pm
I don't think he was whoring himself out to West Ham. I don't think he had any interest in becoming West Ham manager, and probably told them so when he visited them.

I think he only made that trip because he thought it would scare Liverpool into offering him the job. He probably had visions of Liverpool panicking and thinking "Shit, we better quickly offer him the job or we'll lose him!"

It was a cunning plan of his, mind games, you see. But alas he forgot to take his washbag with him so it didn't work.

Apparently there was actually a full agreement in place and West Ham pulled the plug as they didn't want to sign his release clause. He was ready and willing to go
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16895 on: Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm »
That sounds promising about the recruitment. ;D

It's going to go tits up this, he seems like a bit Egotistical and he doesn't have Hugo Viana with him now.

Why did United bother with copying our set up, they always end up giving the manager full power to buy who they want. :scarf
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,579
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16896 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm »
The only thing I would say about the 2 and a half years comment is that Jürgen did of course set a 5 year timescale for winning the league when he came in and was ridiculed to the extent of querying whether he meant a cup rather than a championship.

Openly conceding that Utd are unlikely to win the next 3 titles is less ridiculous than saying that they should win one...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16897 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm
The only thing I would say about the 2 and a half years comment is that Jürgen did of course set a 5 year timescale for winning the league when he came in and was ridiculed to the extent of querying whether he meant a cup rather than a championship.

Openly conceding that Utd are unlikely to win the next 3 titles is less ridiculous than saying that they should win one...

That Klopp quote was massively mis-interpreted. He was just saying if he's still at the club in 5 years we will have won a title (trophy). As in, if we haven't won a trophy in that time he'll have been sacked and therefore wouldn't be at the club.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,034
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16898 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on November 21, 2024, 09:27:51 am
The BBC going with "the second "special one"" on their homepage I notice.

Is he the third or fourth second special one? I've lost count. Villas-Boas when he joined Chelsea was definitely one, Ten Hag was presumably one when he got the United job.  I'm sure there were others.

BBC North West News going with his charisma. Apparently he got a message from the original special one telling him what a big club United was
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,637
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16899 on: Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm »
The coverage is so embarrassing. So Manchstr Yernarted. I love it.

The fall is going to be absolutely epic when it inevitably comes.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16900 on: Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:14:29 am
The more hype the better though!  Man U can probably pull some FFP levers to get one big signing in - let them spend it all on a player that is a marginal upgrade on Hjolund.

Hopefully Gyokeres can keep plundering the international goals against heavyweights like Azerbaijan and Estonia too, it all adds to the transfer fee.

Man Utd have spent quite a lot on Hojlund and Zirkzee. They are both quite young. I can't see them spending big on another centre forward, until they can see what Amorim can get out of those two ...
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16901 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
Man Utd have spent quite a lot on Hojlund and Zirkzee. They are both quite young. I can't see them spending big on another centre forward, until they can see what Amorim can get out of those two ...
otoh .... :)

Senior figures at Manchester United are having serious doubts about Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, 23, after a poor return since his £36.5m summer move from Bologna. (Manchester Evening News)
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,243
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16902 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm
otoh .... :)

Senior figures at Manchester United are having serious doubts about Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, 23, after a poor return since his £36.5m summer move from Bologna. (Manchester Evening News)

We all know who these "senior figures" are. Eventually, they might need to replace him in the summer, but I can't see Jim Ratcliffe writing off £36.5 million after 4 months ...
Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16903 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:23:37 pm
Apparently there was actually a full agreement in place and West Ham pulled the plug as they didn't want to sign his release clause. He was ready and willing to go
I find that rather hard to believe, I must say. Plus it's not as funny ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16904 on: Yesterday at 11:59:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
We all know who these "senior figures" are. Eventually, they might need to replace him in the summer, but I can't see Jim Ratcliffe writing off £36.5 million after 4 months ...
The only reason he ended up at United and not Milan is because Milan hesitated to pay the agent fees. Those demands will be much lower now so there will be plenty of takers at a discounted fee.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,371
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16905 on: Today at 12:30:22 am »
I'd be amused if Yernited spent big on a 27 year old Gyokores who was nothing more than a bog standard Championship striker 18 months ago.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,897
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16906 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:30:22 am
I'd be amused if Yernited spent big on a 27 year old Gyokores who was nothing more than a bog standard Championship striker 18 months ago.
Yeah, I keep on reminding them of this. Most did not even know his age or the fact that he was at Brighton and Coventry. 100m sounds about right!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:10 am by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16907 on: Today at 08:08:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:30:22 am
I'd be amused if Yernited spent big on a 27 year old Gyokores who was nothing more than a bog standard Championship striker 18 months ago.

The price will be insane but late bloomers are possible. Vardy was the main one but Chris Wood too.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,741
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16908 on: Today at 08:38:22 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:08:57 am
The price will be insane but late bloomers are possible. Vardy was the main one but Chris Wood too.

Antonio Di Natale, Luca Toni and Didier Drogba are better examples of late bloomers.
Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,848
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16909 on: Today at 11:16:33 am »
Jesus Christ if league titles where decided on hype alone they'd have to give them the title already. Absolutely unbearable wankaton over their new manager in the media never heard anything like it
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • Bring the noise
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16910 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:16:33 am
Jesus Christ if league titles where decided on hype alone they'd have to give them the title already. Absolutely unbearable wankaton over their new manager in the media never heard anything like it





The Harder They Come, The Harder They Fall.
I would hate it if they were saying well we expect it to take 5 years and we will be supporting the manager to build carefully with considered purchasing and sales of our underperforming players . It is much more fun when they are super giddy about immediate global domination.
Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16911 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Will sky be wall to wall coverage of how Reuben has helped United's players bowel movements since he has arrived? Such hype
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16912 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
Amorim's taken a few training sessions and already decided they can't run. All dem laps and 14k runs and they can't get up and down the pitch quick enough for his style of play. The hype has been extraordinary and glorious. To repeat, his tenure will be the most catastrophic failure yet and I look forward to wallowing in it.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
