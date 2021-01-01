« previous next »
Yeah this overhype is literally setting him up for failure. Should just let his actions do the talking. I do expect a few games where they punch above their weight then fall back flat on their collective assholes by the season's end. Another 500 million should be enough to get them back in the fight.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:29 am
Funny as fuck isn't it? 

We were optomistic as fuck when Klopp came in, but that was because Dortmund at times were the best team in Europe, should have won the CL and won the league twice, yet we all accepted that what he had to work with wasn't good enough and he'd need time, 2 seasons minimum, to bring in his own players and mould them into what he required. This lot? Expecting a manager, who wasn't even known about by Mancs until he was linked to us, to turn the absolute lazy as fuck shower of shite he's inherited into world beaters withina fortnight - never change you 6 fingered mutants :lmao

Not that I should, but I always open the SkySports app in the morning just to see if there's any stories to pay attention to and their top one this morning was an interview with Che Neville where Amorim said 'This is my place, it was the perfect time' and Neville grinning like a man who just incited a riot to get a game called off.

I mean obviously you expect a certain amount of shit talk when a new manager arrives anywhere about how he cant wait and its the job he's always wanted. But ten games into a season was the perfect time to dump his club? Ten games into a season after they'd just spent £200 million odd on Ten Hag players was the perfect time to come to United? Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?

Its so, so good. Its like these big media companies are just hard-wired to lick their arses, regardless of what United actually need. The BBC post this article about how Amorim made them run in training, and don't realise that everyone else is sniggering because its exactly what they said with Moyes, and Solksjaer, and Ten Hag. Running dem laps.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
What's his reasoning here? Just another one of his "feelings," is it?

Bell.

Him and Scholes suggested we wouldn't win, mentioned the Forrest result even though that is quite clearly an outlier. They were widely mocked by everyone else in the room and then he reluctantly changed it to 2-1 Liverpool. The bitterness is insane, daft prick.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:53:57 am
Not that I should, but I always open the SkySports app in the morning just to see if there's any stories to pay attention to and their top one this morning was an interview with Che Neville where Amorim said 'This is my place, it was the perfect time' and Neville grinning like a man who just incited a riot to get a game called off.

I mean obviously you expect a certain amount of shit talk when a new manager arrives anywhere about how he cant wait and its the job he's always wanted. But ten games into a season was the perfect time to dump his club? Ten games into a season after they'd just spent £200 million odd on Ten Hag players was the perfect time to come to United? Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?


Also a daft thing to say when he made it clear only a couple of weeks ago that he actually wanted to stay with Sporting until the end of the season, but the two clubs to came to an agreement where he had to move sooner.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
What's his reasoning here? Just another one of his "feelings," is it?

Bell.

Yeah, "there's something not quite right at Liverpoowl"
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:53:57 am
Its the perfect club, when six months ago you dragged your agent to London to try and whore yourself out to West Ham?
I don't think he was whoring himself out to West Ham. I don't think he had any interest in becoming West Ham manager, and probably told them so when he visited them.

I think he only made that trip because he thought it would scare Liverpool into offering him the job. He probably had visions of Liverpool panicking and thinking "Shit, we better quickly offer him the job or we'll lose him!"

It was a cunning plan of his, mind games, you see. But alas he forgot to take his washbag with him so it didn't work.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:40:46 pm
He hasn't even managed a single game for them yet and he's already saying he'll need more time than his current contract gives him  ;D

Seemed full of bullish confidence last week - he's obviously seen them in training and re-assessed his expectations.

Honeymoon period over before they've even played a game ;D
