I can't decide if I want them to do well in his first game and watch the hype train take off. Or get absolutely battered.



Actually, I do know.



I think the narrative is setup perfectly.Ten Hag the underperforming manager gets sacked. Club legend interim manager Ruud wins 3 and draws 1 of his 4 games in charge (we're back...!). New manager comes in with plenty of hype and confidence (but no better CV than Ten Hag), and has an easy first 3 games.Early prediction - a new manager bounce, and they rack up wins in his first few easy games against Ipswich, Bodo/Glimt, and Everton. The fans and media go into overdrive, talking about a new dawn, corner turned, and Amorim being their man they've needed. They finally move to a positive goal difference and close in on CL places.They then lose to Arsenal, Forest, City, and Spurs in successive league games, and lose away at Plezn in the Europa league. Amorim begins to realise the scale of his task, and the hype bubble quickly bursts. They buy more duds in January and drop off in form until the end of the summer, missing out on CL football again. Early rumblings appear from the media about the honeymoon period being over, but that Amorim needs time to build 'his' team. They somehow circumvent the PSR rules and spend £200m+ next summer. They start the season well, but fall away. Gary Neville blames the Glazers for lack of investment. Keane blames the players for their lack of desire and fight. Rio's early declarations of winning the league look a little far fetched.They offload some overpaid ageing stars, but Amorim already looks out of his depth and only has a year left on his short contract. The vultures start circling, and meanwhile the leaking roof still hasn't been fixed.