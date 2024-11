The weren't conceding many goals even with Seven Hag this season. It is their attack that is the problem, and I don't think the 3-4-3 would solve that problem for them, especially with this personnel. I suspect it would be more of a 3-4-1-2 setup, with Fernandes behind 2 attackers ...



True on the face of it but they are out performing their xGA by a massive margin. They're 13th in the league on that metric which suggest they give up a ton of chances. They profile similar to Brentford who have shipped 10 more goals. We're also out performing ours too but are still ranked #1 on xGA.Given their defence and midfield they could give up even more chances if anything.