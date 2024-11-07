Watched the highlights of the 7-0 yesterday.

And one thing stood out on Nevilles commentary.

In the midst of his usual drivel and woe is Liverpool Mancs are on top rubbish, he came out with an anguished moan of Casemiros given the ball away again 



The writing was on the wall. When we thumped them earlier in the season, Casemiro was once again the culprit. He had a shocker. They cant say the signs werent there. He repeatedly gave the ball away before Ten Hag lost patience and subbed him.

And now, after walking away from the game and his team mates, leaving early which is usually a disciplinary issue, and Ugarte being unveiled as the replacement, Casemiro is back in the heart of the midfield.

Player power?

