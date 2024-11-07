He's a terrible player
Kudos to his agent really, not just for fleecing United but he helped to fleece Atalanta to start with.
It's almost like they had a board meeting that went along the lines of
"Our noisy neighbours have got that big Scandinavian forward cracking them in. We need a big Scandinavian forward!"
"Well there's this lad in Italy who's a big Scandinavian forward."
"Is he scoring loads of goals?"
"Ah, well this is the genius. Not yet he isn't, but he's only 20. We can get him cheap before
he starts hitting elite goal numbers"
"Ooh, clever! What's his name?"
"It's pronounced 'Hoyland'"
"Hoyland? It even sounds
like Haaland! Get him signed, regardless of what it takes!"
I say 'almost'..