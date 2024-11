Watched the highlights of the 7-0 yesterday.

And one thing stood out on Neville’s commentary.

In the midst of his usual drivel and woe is Liverpool Mancs are on top rubbish, he came out with an anguished moan of “Casemiro’s given the ball away again…”



The writing was on the wall. When we thumped them earlier in the season, Casemiro was once again the culprit. He had a shocker. They can’t say the signs weren’t there. He repeatedly gave the ball away before Ten Hag lost patience and subbed him.

And now, after walking away from the game and his team mates, leaving early which is usually a disciplinary issue, and Ugarte being unveiled as the replacement, Casemiro is back in the heart of the midfield.

Player power?