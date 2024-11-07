« previous next »
Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
If they had continued to play shit that will have set up a great honeymoon opportunity for Amorim, but this will cause a lot of trouble if he doesn't win his first few games, people will be moaning for Ruud again. Will be funny as fuck as you can almost see it happening already. He's set them up for a proper fall.
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:28:46 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:24:50 am
If they had continued to play shit that will have set up a great honeymoon opportunity for Amorim, but this will cause a lot of trouble if he doesn't win his first few games, people will be moaning for Ruud again. Will be funny as fuck as you can almost see it happening already. He's set them up for a proper fall.

You're only making yourself look daft saying things like this when they're about to go on a 20-game winning streak. Just you wait and see.

 ;)
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:33:08 am







LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
They're somehow only 4 points off the CL places.


Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:54:40 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:28:46 am
You're only making yourself look daft saying things like this when they're about to go on a 20-game winning streak. Just you wait and see.

 ;)

  :)

Yeah probably go unbeaten now until Amorim passes onto the next life in 2074.
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 10:57:29 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
They're somehow only 4 points off the CL places.

Still closer to 20th than they are to 1st though. But at least they no longer have a negative goal difference.

The middle of the table is extraordinarily congested - only four points separating 3rd and 13th.
GreekScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:19:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
They're somehow only 4 points off the CL places.

Its a nice soundbite for them :D

They've had a pretty easy start in terms of strength of opposition. Their away games were Brighton (11th), Palace (10th), West Ham (9th), Villa (4th) and Southampton (Championship) and they've only got five points from them. Their home games have been us (3rd), Spurs (5th), Fulham (13th), Brentford (16th), Chelsea (6th) and Leicester (Championship) and they've dropped points in half of them. Their only particularly impressive win in those terms was Fulham, which was raggy as fuck on the first day

Arsenal and City away in their next few games. Its going to be fun, they're giddy



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:19:52 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:57:29 am
Still closer to 20th than they are to 1st though. But at least they no longer have a negative goal difference.

The middle of the table is extraordinarily congested - only four points separating 3rd and 13th.

Yeah I'm just pointing it out because it'll be interesting to see how they frame Amorim's performance if they end up finishing say 6th but 12 points off 4th (which is the kind of scenario I see as being most likely). Obviously much better than where they were heading in terms of their position, but it will entail losing further ground on who they would consider as their rivals.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 11:47:16 am
Watched the highlights of the 7-0 yesterday.
And one thing stood out on Nevilles commentary.
In the midst of his usual drivel and woe is Liverpool Mancs are on top rubbish, he came out with an anguished moan of Casemiros given the ball away again

The writing was on the wall. When we thumped them earlier in the season, Casemiro was once again the culprit. He had a shocker. They cant say the signs werent there. He repeatedly gave the ball away before Ten Hag lost patience and subbed him.
And now, after walking away from the game and his team mates, leaving early which is usually a disciplinary issue, and Ugarte being unveiled as the replacement, Casemiro is back in the heart of the midfield.
Player power?


CowboyKangaroo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:36:49 pm
Has anyone seen Hoijland's Fbref stats recently? They are something else. Bottom 1% for shots per 90. It actually makes his xG somewhat impressive (despite it being 25% percentile) as he is accumulating that off nothing. (In fact it is the only thing he is doing well - a high xG per shot ).



GreekScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:47:32 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 12:36:49 pm
Has anyone seen Hoijland's Fbref stats recently? They are something else. Bottom 1% for shots per 90. It actually makes his xG somewhat impressive (despite it being 25% percentile) as he is accumulating that off nothing. (In fact it is the only thing he is doing well - a high xG per shot ).

He's a terrible player

Kudos to his agent really, not just for fleecing United but he helped to fleece Atalanta to start with.

End Product

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 12:52:55 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 12:36:49 pm
Has anyone seen Hoijland's Fbref stats recently? They are something else. Bottom 1% for shots per 90. It actually makes his xG somewhat impressive (despite it being 25% percentile) as he is accumulating that off nothing. (In fact it is the only thing he is doing well - a high xG per shot ).
[/quote

Can't hold it up good finisher reminds me of soldado  needs very good service for him to be worth it. Seems quite arrogant giving it the big "I am ",when celebrating, its like mate your one up against west ham in a dead end of season game stop pointing at your name.


DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 01:07:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
They're somehow only 4 points off the CL places.

As ever, it's not the number of points, it's the number of teams betwen them and the CL. 4 points doesn't sound like much, but when you need 9 other teams to drop 4 points each it becomes much more difficult. Moreover, their big win at the weekend was against the team in 15th, a game that anyone ahead of them in the table would also be banking on to win.

No doubt they will have a new mananger bounce, but even a good run of form will struggle to get them out of where they currently lie.


afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 01:22:43 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 05:43:32 am
just got a feeling that amorim is the real interim when ruud takes the rein

...before they get into 'em, while wearing denim?


Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 12:47:32 pm
He's a terrible player

Kudos to his agent really, not just for fleecing United but he helped to fleece Atalanta to start with.



It's almost like they had a board meeting that went along the lines of

"Our noisy neighbours have got that big Scandinavian forward cracking them in. We need a big Scandinavian forward!"
"Well there's this lad in Italy who's a big Scandinavian forward."
"Is he scoring loads of goals?"
"Ah, well this is the genius. Not yet he isn't, but he's only 20. We can get him cheap before he starts hitting elite goal numbers"
"Ooh, clever! What's his name?"
"It's pronounced 'Hoyland'"
"Hoyland? It even sounds like Haaland! Get him signed, regardless of what it takes!"


I say 'almost'..


Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 02:04:10 pm
Top comment after the BBC's match article yesterday:

Quote
United winning, City losing, it's my childhood all over again 😭


First reply:

Quote
Liverpool winning and top 🥳


Caught many, many bites  :lmao


GreekScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:30:21 pm


It's almost like they had a board meeting that went along the lines of

"Our noisy neighbours have got that big Scandinavian forward cracking them in. We need a big Scandinavian forward!"
"Well there's this lad in Italy who's a big Scandinavian forward."
"Is he scoring loads of goals?"
"Ah, well this is the genius. Not yet he isn't, but he's only 20. We can get him cheap before he starts hitting elite goal numbers"
"Ooh, clever! What's his name?"
"It's pronounced 'Hoyland'"
"Hoyland? It even sounds like Haaland! Get him signed, regardless of what it takes!"


I say 'almost'..

:D

I had this debate with a couple of mates this weekend. Him being a tall 21 year old striker, and the bigger strikers tending to peak a little later, seems to be the sole reason for him being seen as a promising player.
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 03:57:36 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:19:32 am
Arsenal and City away in their next few games. Its going to be fun, they're giddy


It'll be nice for us to get the benefit of a new manager bounce for a change.


PeterTheRed ...

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 11:19:32 am
Arsenal and City away in their next few games. Its going to be fun, they're giddy

To be honest, I wouldn't mind Amorim winning his first 5 Premier League games, including Everton at home and Arsenal and Man City away ...
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 04:54:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
To be honest, I wouldn't mind Amorim winning his first 5 Premier League games, including Everton at home and Arsenal and Man City away ...


Given the choice of winning all 5 or losing all five, the former every day of the week!

Much as it's great to point and laugh at them, what suits LFC will always be priority.



Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Ruud gone!






afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:07:09 pm


Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:10:02 pm
Seen leaving United with a long face - "At least David Coote loves me..." he was overheard to say.






zamagiure

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm
Amorin pissed off the fan base already.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Ruud gone!

He'll ride to the sunset on his loyal Mount
Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:21:59 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 05:11:49 pm
Amorin pissed off the fan base already.
Probably some players as well ... apparently the players wanted Ruud to stay as the 'connector' between manager and players .... LOL






afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:21:59 pm
Probably some players as well ... apparently the players wanted Ruud to stay as the 'connector' between manager and players .... LOL

I'll bet the players bridled at Ruud's being turned out to pasture...


Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm
Losing Horseface is the sort of on the hoof decision that may well come back to bite him.

I would canter that though by saying he thought he would not be a good stablemate to the rest of the herd, but I feel there will be a stampede as a result. Certainly, I forecast this won't be a winner in most circles. Wonder who will be jockeying for the postion now? He's certainly saddled himself with a problem though.


masher

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dick
« Reply #16748 on: Yesterday at 05:38:32 pm »
Quote from: masher on November 10, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
Amorim will send horse face packing quite quickly. No manager wants a contender for his job lurking around.

As predicted, this wasnt a difficult guess to make and I think its the right move as well.
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16749 on: Yesterday at 05:45:24 pm »
Joined in July on a 2 year deal and already sacked in November, what a mess they still are, glorious.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,327
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16750 on: Yesterday at 06:12:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on November 10, 2024, 04:10:31 pm
Ruud as manager

3 wins
1 draw
0 losses

+8 goal difference

Over to you Amorim.

Get the popcorn out ..... 🍿
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,607
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16751 on: Yesterday at 06:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm
Losing Horseface is the sort of on the hoof decision that may well come back to bite him.

I would canter that though by saying he thought he would not be a good stablemate to the rest of the herd, but I feel there will be a stampede as a result. Certainly, I forecast this won't be a winner in most circles. Wonder who will be jockeying for the postion now? He's certainly saddled himself with a problem though.
He used to be a favourite but now he's an outsider.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16752 on: Yesterday at 06:51:39 pm »
Thats hilarious  :lmao

What was the point of bringing him back, with the pretty clear idea that hed be caretaker at some point, only to fuck him off after a few wins cos the new bloke doesnt want him? Created someone for the fans to call for at the first sign of trouble.

Kudos Brexit Jim, I wasnt aware of your game.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16753 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Should get a new manager in every month so that bounce never wears off,could propel them to 6th or so.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16754 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm »
Amorim arrives in Manchester in skinny jeans that finish 3 inch above the ankle.ll
Hmmmmm
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16755 on: Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Amorim arrives in Manchester in skinny jeans that finish 3 inch above the ankle.ll
Hmmmmm

Hes heard about the leaks at Old Trafford and thinks he will have to paddle a lot till roofs done
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,344
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16756 on: Today at 12:33:14 am »
This is a big popcorn moment. This guy might be the best watch yet. So much potential for an epic disaster. These money people over there think they have bought the best as always. Currently they are all still giddy over the whole matter, amarim definitely included. but they are quite shit and dont play his style whatsoever.

its a dilemma.  ;D
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
