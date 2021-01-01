Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Read again old man.
What do you put in your tea?
Used to work with a Ghanaian bloke years ago. He used to fill the cup up halfway with milk, then the teabag in, then hot water to the top. Used to dip toast in it and chips from McDonalds.
Anyone else put nuts in their tea? Feels quite nice on a cold morning.
Think youve misunderstood the meaning of teabagging
