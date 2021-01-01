« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 932219 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm
Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!
Might aswell have a milkshake!
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,651
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm
Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!

Read again old man.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm
Read again old man.

Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,651
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm

Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!

Apologies Dowager Countess. Is that poor etiquette?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,391
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16524 on: Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:34:05 pm
Sugar AND milk in tea? FFS!

What do you put in your tea?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16525 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
What do you put in your tea?

Used to work with a Ghanaian bloke years ago. He used to fill the cup up halfway with milk, then the teabag in, then hot water to the top. Used to dip toast in it and chips from McDonalds.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16526 on: Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
What do you put in your tea?

.....Slightly off topic!  ;D

I only drink coffee when its got Tia Maria in it and I have Baileys in my hot chocolate, gives me a good night's sleep.
 8)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,391
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16527 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Used to work with a Ghanaian bloke years ago. He used to fill the cup up halfway with milk, then the teabag in, then hot water to the top. Used to dip toast in it and chips from McDonalds.

;D that's mad!
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,598
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16528 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm »
Asked for tea with milk somewhere abroad years ago and received a cup of hot milk with a tea bag in it.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,889
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16529 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
Anyone else put nuts in their tea? Feels quite nice on a cold morning.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16530 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm
Anyone else put nuts in their tea? Feels quite nice on a cold morning.

Think youve misunderstood the meaning of teabagging
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,255
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16531 on: Today at 12:02:02 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm
Anyone else put nuts in their tea? Feels quite nice on a cold morning.

That's fucking gross.

Use coffee.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16532 on: Today at 12:03:59 am »
My grandad had a mate who used to put cream in his tea.  :D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16533 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm
What do you put in your tea?

More tea
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16534 on: Today at 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:00:32 am
Think youve misunderstood the meaning of teabagging

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 