He's like a low rent Luis Diaz.  He's all action and his workrate is extremely good but his decision making and quality when it counts are both really lacking (a lot more-so than Diaz!).  He'd probably be OK if the two up-front with him were prolific scorers but that's very, very much not the case!

To be fair, he's only 20, plenty of time to improve this decision making, especially if the new manager is actually decent.
Slightly shorter horticultural analogy time:

Man U are like the border under our front window.

A complete fucking mess.

The serious answer is that £300m probably isn't enough. Every single position is upgradable.

They could easily improve their team with that much money - as long as they spent it on solid journeymen rather than expensive flops.

Forest got Milenkovic in the summer for £12m - you wouldn't call him a world-class defender but he would be an improvement on any of United's current back line and would have been a better option than spending three times as much on De Ligt. Sels in goal would be an improvement on Onana.
I think the difference is with 300m United will get fleeced for players compared to the likes of Palace. Ineos biggest challenge is to keep the United tax down. I think Ratcliffe has some experience in that respect.
They could easily improve their team with that much money - as long as they spent it on solid journeymen rather than expensive flops.

Forest got Milenkovic in the summer for £12m - you wouldn't call him a world-class defender but he would be an improvement on any of United's current back line and would have been a better option than spending three times as much on De Ligt. Sels in goal would be an improvement on Onana.
I think they're still in the mindset though of wanting some very glamorous icing for their cake when the problem is with the cake itself.

I don't know how they break the cycle of signing incompatible individuals and I hope they never do.  Them finally starting to marginalise Maguire being met by signing the Dutch Maguire is one of those classic Man U transfers.  De Ligt is very good at what he does but what he does isn't something ourselves, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs etc. would be in the market for.  Signing one lumpen striker is like our doomed "plan B" experiments with Carroll and Benteke but for them to sign two of them is glorious, especially when they don't even put many crosses in as their wide forwards like to cut inside and shoot.

£300m sounds like a lot but ten Hag burnt through double that!
I think they're still in the mindset though of wanting some very glamorous icing for their cake when the problem is with the cake itself.

Good analogy. ;D

They were mad to sell McTominay in the summer - again, not a glamorous player but exactly the kind of player they really need. They won't start to improve until they stop making decisions based on their fantasy self-perception as some kind of Titans of European football rather than the mid-table also-rans they actually are.
Garnacho doesn't really lives up to his hype as well, while we are giving them another kicking.

He really thinks he's the dogs bollocks. He isn't.

When is the last time United have had a decent young player turn into a star, plastic Ronaldo?

They keep doing this to themselves and never seem to learn by their mistakes. Every young player is the next big thing and they invariably end up overawed by the label. Garnacho is especially shit though.
When is the last time United have had a decent young player turn into a star, plastic Ronaldo?

They keep doing this to themselves and never seem to learn by their mistakes. Every young player is the next big thing and they invariably end up overawed by the label. Garnacho is especially shit though.

Pogba ?   :lickin
When is the last time United have had a decent young player turn into a star, plastic Ronaldo?

They keep doing this to themselves and never seem to learn by their mistakes. Every young player is the next big thing and they invariably end up overawed by the label. Garnacho is especially shit though.

Sporting did the hard work with (Plastic) Ronaldo so not sure he counts. Maybe you need to go back to the Bechkam, Scholes, Giggs era.

Alongside being baffled by the attempt to hype Garnacho, Im even more baffled by them trying to hype Diallo. I know it is more out of desperation / praying someone will come good and save them, but still !!
Garnacho doesn't really lives up to his hype as well, while we are giving them another kicking.

He really thinks he's the dogs bollocks. He isn't.

He's a pretty classic United youngster. Hyped to the moon and quickly get to undroppable level, same as Mainoo. When the truth is they'd probably be better off somewhere on loan to actually learn to be a good player without the constant hype and pressure. Like Mainoo, if you saw his stats for someone at a Crystal Palace or Wolves you wouldn't take a second glance and think this guy could be really good.

Hojlund is the same as well. Well probably worse actually. Terrible footballer, but because he had one hot run last season he seems to have graduated from expensive flop to wonderkid.
To be fair, he's only 20, plenty of time to improve this decision making, especially if the new manager is actually decent.

It's his attitude I don't like top be honest. He struts about like he is something special, when he's just struck lucky to get a run in the team so early in to his career. Like you say, he may come good, but I think that horse might have bolted with him and most of the current squad, to be honest.

They need someone to keep them in check. No-one has done that in years over ther.
Stephen Warnock giving his expert opinion on how the 3-4-3 system will work for their current team.
Did he manage to somehow throw in a Rafa dig?
They ALL think they are Gods gift to football and everything else from Sir Tax Dodger to the fans and everyone in between. I bet even the tea ladies think their tea and prawn sandwiches are better than anyone elses. They demand instant results and the toys go out the pram when they dont get them. Long may it continue.
Stephen Warnock giving his expert opinion on how the 3-4-3 system will work for their current team.

I'm a long way from a tactical genius but I can't see how 3-4-3 works for them at all
I'm a long way from a tactical genius but I can't see how 3-4-3 works for them at all

Going to be fun seeing them try it . I wonder if they stick with it through to the Jan window.
Stephen Warnock giving his expert opinion on how the 3-4-3 system will work for their current team.

I wouldn't trust Warnock to make me a cup of tea.
I wouldn't trust Warnock to make me a cup of tea.

He looks the sort who would put milk in before taking the tea bag out.
He looks the sort who would put milk in before taking the tea bag out.
And not putting fresh water in before boiling it.
I wouldn't trust Warnock to make me a cup of tea.

He looks the sort who would put milk in before taking the tea bag out.

And not putting fresh water in before boiling it.

 ;D
Almost felt sorry for him shambling on in the extra baggy jersey and the socks rolled down. What a scruff. He looks badly, badly, badly out of his depth in the Premier League.

Ugarte also fairly brutal. Makes Casemiro look quite good.
yesterday was the first time I've ever paid any attention - looks like a fit guy who's never been coached in how to defend.  all the sense and skill of a 13-year old.
Thought he looked overweight when he was getting ready to be subbed on for his debut & now he looks even fatter. Giving Shaw a run for his money.

He looks completely overwhelmed by the PL and totally out of his depth. Doubt he'll last past the summer.
anyone know what money he's on? 
I think youre overestimating him. I doubt he takes the bag out.
It's his attitude I don't like top be honest. He struts about like he is something special, when he's just struck lucky to get a run in the team so early in to his career. Like you say, he may come good, but I think that horse might have bolted with him and most of the current squad, to be honest.

They need someone to keep them in check. No-one has done that in years over ther.
they should spend that 300mill on re-signing Roy Keane, don't need to play him just make sure he's in the dressing room to improve their attitudes  :)
I think youre overestimating him. I doubt he takes the bag out.

He wouldnt even get that far. Hed struggle to pour water out of a kettle if the instructions were printed on the bottom.
He wouldnt even get that far. Hed struggle to pour water out of a kettle if the instructions were printed on the bottom.
erm, who wouldn't?   :)
