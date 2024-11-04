They could easily improve their team with that much money - as long as they spent it on solid journeymen rather than expensive flops.



Forest got Milenkovic in the summer for £12m - you wouldn't call him a world-class defender but he would be an improvement on any of United's current back line and would have been a better option than spending three times as much on De Ligt. Sels in goal would be an improvement on Onana.



I think they're still in the mindset though of wanting some very glamorous icing for their cake when the problem is with the cake itself.I don't know how they break the cycle of signing incompatible individuals and I hope they never do. Them finally starting to marginalise Maguire being met by signing the Dutch Maguire is one of those classic Man U transfers. De Ligt is very good at what he does but what he does isn't something ourselves, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs etc. would be in the market for. Signing one lumpen striker is like our doomed "plan B" experiments with Carroll and Benteke but for them to sign two of them is glorious, especially when they don't even put many crosses in as their wide forwards like to cut inside and shoot.£300m sounds like a lot but ten Hag burnt through double that!