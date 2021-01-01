The serious answer is that £300m probably isn't enough. Every single position is upgradable.



They could easily improve their team with that much money - as long as they spent it on solid journeymen rather than expensive flops.Forest got Milenkovic in the summer for £12m - you wouldn't call him a world-class defender but he would be an improvement on any of United's current back line and would have been a better option than spending three times as much on De Ligt. Sels in goal would be an improvement on Onana.