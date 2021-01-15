I think they'll get their usual new manager bounce and finish 6th, above Spurs but below Villa
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Us, City, Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton & Newcastle are all better sides than them. And on early season form so are Forest.I don't see any chance in hell they finish top 6.
Crosby Nick never fails.
based on what?
Apparently Amorim has the 'Ferguson aura'. https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/nov/02/ruben-amorim-has-the-ferguson-aura-but-will-the-united-job-eat-the-rising-starRúben Amorim has the Ferguson aura but will the United job eat the rising star?
They're building this guy up lovely for a massive fall
They simply never learn. The hype over the past week has been ludicrous. Mind you, they're a ludicrous club.
Have they been on -3 GD for about the last four years?
Theyre back?
4 points more than them and Everton COMBINED!
Everton but a bit better off financially.
"Our midfield is slow, shit and can't pass, what can we do to fix it?""PSG have a midfielder that's slow, shit and can't pass, shall we see if they'll take £50m for him?"Frighteningly bad decision makers, long may it continue.
