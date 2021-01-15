« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 925802 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm »
Top half of the table finish I the realistic goal there.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm »
I think they'll get their usual new manager bounce and finish 6th, above Spurs but below Villa
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:40:24 pm
I think they'll get their usual new manager bounce and finish 6th, above Spurs but below Villa
based on what?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:40:24 pm
I think they'll get their usual new manager bounce and finish 6th, above Spurs but below Villa

Us, City, Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton & Newcastle are all better sides than them. And on early season form so are Forest.

I don't see any chance in hell they finish top 6.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:48:56 pm
Us, City, Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton & Newcastle are all better sides than them. And on early season form so are Forest.

I don't see any chance in hell they finish top 6.

Brighton have looked better than them for a few years. But lack a real ruthless edge at times. United can be shite but some teams are still beaten before they play them (not so many these days!). Its no inconceivable that they get their act together and get Europa League spots. Wouldnt mind seeing them get embarrassed at home for a third time this season later though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:45:02 pm
based on what?

They always do well initially when they get a new manager. They'll pick up some momentum, their next few games are easy.

And Spurs and Brighton are inconsistent and Newcastle aren't all that
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 02:53:16 pm »
Apparently Amorim has the 'Ferguson aura'. ???

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/nov/02/ruben-amorim-has-the-ferguson-aura-but-will-the-united-job-eat-the-rising-star

Rúben Amorim has the Ferguson aura but will the United job eat the rising star?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 02:53:21 pm »
It feels like they are almost guaranteed to get a result today.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Apparently Amorim has the 'Ferguson aura'. ???

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/nov/02/ruben-amorim-has-the-ferguson-aura-but-will-the-united-job-eat-the-rising-star

Rúben Amorim has the Ferguson aura but will the United job eat the rising star?

They're building this guy up lovely for a massive fall  ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 03:16:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:53:58 pm
They're building this guy up lovely for a massive fall  ;D ;D
They simply never learn. The hype over the past week has been ludicrous. Mind you, they're a ludicrous club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
I thought Amorim was the "Special One Mark II".

Now he's Fergie Mark II.

Should win the quadruple now....
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm »
Gut feeling only, but I think Chelsea tear them apart today.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:16:55 pm
They simply never learn. The hype over the past week has been ludicrous. Mind you, they're a ludicrous club.
Everton but a bit better off financially.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:16:55 pm
They simply never learn. The hype over the past week has been ludicrous. Mind you, they're a ludicrous club.

The Ludicrous One...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 04:26:44 pm »
Slow Motion celebrity montage on the build up. Havent got a clue who the person is who they are focussing on. Looks like the circus is in town, and Im not referring to the horse shit down Trafford Way. All the faded razamataz of Billy Smarts
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm »
Have they been on -3 GD for about the last four years?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:30:50 pm
Have they been on -3 GD for about the last four years?

SirJim thinks they can write GD off against tax.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
"Our midfield is slow, shit and can't pass, what can we do to fix it?"

"PSG have a midfielder that's slow, shit and can't pass, shall we see if they'll take £50m for him?"

Frighteningly bad decision makers, long may it continue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 06:34:19 pm »
Ugarte is an awful Footballer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm »
Theyre back?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 06:35:59 pm »
13 points you inbred manc c*nts
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
That was a big point for the inbreds today.. they have managed to catch Fulham & go one point up on West Ham.  They must be chuffed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:34:51 pm
Theyre back?
About 13 points back  8)

We have more than double their points total. Such stats are normally reserved for the piss-taking of Everton.   :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm »
Officially their worse start to a prem campaign.  Breaking records.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 06:38:57 pm »
Amorim can't really do any worse, can he.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 06:54:35 pm »
4 points more than them and Everton COMBINED!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:35 pm
4 points more than them and Everton COMBINED!

Great weekend of footy.  8)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16387 on: Today at 07:01:54 pm »
That Dion Dublin is the thickest man alive. He said there's much more to come from both sides after watching that game. Chelsea yeah maybe they could get 4th but more to come from United I mean on what evidence for goodness sake? They are club going backwards and have players on outrageous salaries that they will find hard to get rid of.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16388 on: Today at 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Apparently Amorim has the 'Ferguson aura'. ???

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2024/nov/02/ruben-amorim-has-the-ferguson-aura-but-will-the-united-job-eat-the-rising-star

Rúben Amorim has the Ferguson aura but will the United job eat the rising star?


and so it begins!

They never learn
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16389 on: Today at 07:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:29:05 pm
Everton but a bit better off financially.

Are they really? They need realistically a brand new starting 11 and a stadium revamp or complete new stadium. Honestly think it's more probable they'll be fighting relegation in 2-3 years time than for titles.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16390 on: Today at 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:33:24 pm
"Our midfield is slow, shit and can't pass, what can we do to fix it?"

"PSG have a midfielder that's slow, shit and can't pass, shall we see if they'll take £50m for him?"

Frighteningly bad decision makers, long may it continue.
absolutely, what was he at PSG for 12 months? United to the rescue
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16391 on: Today at 07:15:13 pm »
Wonder if they scouted Zirkzee during a soccer aid game? Like playing a fridge freezer up front
