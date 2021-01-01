Ruben Amorim may just be the saviour that United need or he may just become another name to the list of those who failed to turnaround United. When proven managers like Van Gaal, Mourinho and (to a lesser extent) Ten Hag faltered, you can be certain that the challenges are beyond just coaching



Amorims behaviour over the summer led to my conclusion that we were right to go with Slot and swerved him (if we ever considered him). I also feel that Amorim leaving Sporting for United now because he did not want to risk missing the boat is a sign of desperation especially after the disappointment of last summer. If he truly believe in his credentials and ability, he should know that opportunities will be looking for him instead of the other way round. He may still succeed. But taking over a team and trying to drive the team in your direction without a pre-season is definitely not ideal and not setting yourself up for success