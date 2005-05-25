« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 917485 times)

Online kavah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 02:01:36 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm
On heavy rotation.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6sMgmzLmF7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6sMgmzLmF7E</a>


Ha ! What a tune. Spent ages as a teenager trying to decipher the specials lyrics
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
Amorim or whichever poor bastard gets this gig must be out of their fucking minds if they go there.

Mate, have you not seen the contracts they hand out and the salaries they pay? He'd be out of his fucking mind not to go there! At the end of the day, when you strip away the "biggest job in British football" bollox, its a footy manager gig like any other. It's not like he's being asked to run Apple. All he essentially has to do is take a few training sessions, draw on a few blackboards, do a few pressers, pick the team on match day, pick up his salary and fuck off home. That's pretty much it.

As for their weaponish fan base - if they end up turning on him (which they will) then who really gives a fuck in the grand scheme? The notion that that MUFC is the biggest club in the world is a Mancunian delusion, not a Portuguese one. So why would he or his agent care about what some tubby bearded c*nt has to say on YouTube? To Amorim they're just another footy club who happen to pay well. "Go in, take the money, and fuck off when it goes south". I suspect that was the advice given to him. Which, if I was him, is precisely what I'd do. So would you, don't lie :)
Offline darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 09:57:34 am »
Seems like a right knob. Perfect for that club.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:36:44 am
..
I think I agree with you, Billy. Yes, it's an absolute circus, but it's also a very lucrative circus where you get paid big bucks for being head clown then more big bucks when they reward your failure with a substantial pay-off once they sack you.

As long as you can put up with the outrageous hype, nonsense and media stuff, it's money for old rope if you're a manager. He'll walk away a failure, but a very rich failure with a higher profile. He'll get a job elsewhere afterwards but already be set for life.

If somebody said to us; "take this job for a year or so. Become a multimillionaire set for life. Get sacked and rewarded for being sacked to the tune of more multi millions, then easily find a job elsewhere with your elevated profile". We'd take it. You don't even have to be good at it or make it work. It's a EuroMillions win with a free shot at seeing what you can do with the job.
Offline harleydanger

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 11:40:32 am »
FSG must answer why we didn't get Amorim and had to settle for journey man Slot!
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:28:19 am
As long as you can put up with the outrageous hype

Mate, for the kind of money they pay, I'd get their club badge tattoo'd on my ballsack and forget I ever supported Liverpool if I thought it'd get me the gig. As you say, they're a laughing stock. Utterly consumed by their own sense of self-importance. I'd be taking those Daddy Warbucks wannabes for every penny if I was Amorim 
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Officially appointed now.

Sigh. Guess it was good while it lasted. They'll probably be back on top of their perch next year, if RedCafe are to be believed. Almost nothing can possibly go wrong now.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm »
And so it transpires Cue the special one MkII fawning
Online Jm55

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 12:08:26 pm »
The thing is its not as if they havent employed decent managers in the past.

Van Gaal and Mourinho were both excellent at the time, the argument in favour of Mourinho in particular was that hed guarantee them a title which never materialised.

Will be interesting to see how he does.
Offline Bincey

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm »
Two and a half year contract? They obviously don't feel that confident.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 12:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:09:52 pm
Two and a half year contract? They obviously don't feel that confident.
oh no - that could be a sign that there is some glimmer of sanity creeping into their decisions. 

30 months sounds about right for the glee to rise to a fever pitch then slowly but surely turn into a dumpster fire of moaning finger-pointing booing and mass walkouts.
Offline Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm »
The squad is pretty lopsided with some terrible egos still there.

Hes not a miracle worker.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 12:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:09:52 pm
Two and a half year contract? They obviously don't feel that confident.
God you're so naive. Don't you know how top level clubs work anymore?  You give them a 3 year contract, then as the initial 3 years comes to an end and you've made no progress anywhere, instead of sacking him or letting the contract run out, you offer him a new contract extension and then sack him 3 months later.
#TheUnitedWay
Offline Zizou

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
He's going to need to be Klopp levels of brilliant to turn them around completely. They've got loser mentality dyed in the wool over there at this point.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:13:32 pm
The squad is pretty lopsided with some terrible egos still there.

Hes not a miracle worker.
you damn heretic!  he's a proven miracle worker.
Offline B0151?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 12:16:41 pm »
Ineos haven't made a convincing start have they.

I expect the usual of he'll have a good first year they'll give him a new contract or extension and it will slowly fall to shit
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 12:20:35 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:16:41 pm
Ineos haven't made a convincing start have they.

I expect the usual of he'll have a good first year they'll give him a new contract or extension and it will slowly fall to shit
may not be slowly  :)  some guy on the bbc site:
RVN goes on a run and gets a 100% record. Amorim comes in. Slow start. Fans sing RVN's name from the stands. Another debacle ensues. I wouldn't bet against it.
Offline gamble

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm »
Interesting appointment, he was linked with us too so excited to see what he can do.

Hes gotta be so good tho, united is still a massive institution. Its not enough to be a clever coach, the club and organisations this size are massive so not everyone can handle the pressure.
Online cptrios

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm »
I bet the Sporting supporters just love this guy after his behavior over the last 8 months.
Offline elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 12:34:47 pm »
When Liverpool makes you look just like a fucking fool
That's Amorim
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 12:40:16 pm »
Chosen one , special one , hobbity one, talk klopp all he knows one , temp one, magician.  What's this one called?
Offline Brain Potter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 12:47:26 pm »
Hope hes a complete unmitigated disaster.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:48:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:16 pm
Chosen one , special one , hobbity one, talk klopp all he knows one , temp one, magician.  What's this one called?

The bit of a slaaaaaaaaaaaaag one?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 12:53:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:40:16 pm
Chosen one , special one , hobbity one, talk klopp all he knows one , temp one, magician.  What's this one called?

Metrosexual One...
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm »
The Loyal one.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
The Prostitute one.
Online slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
What is it with the media and they're weird cringy obsession with labelling every new manager as some kind of creator of a style of football that no one has ever seen, Sky Sports with their "Anorim Ball" bit now
Online CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm »
2.5 year deal says how confident they are in their own ability to find the right man  ;D ;D
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:10:57 pm
What is it with the media and they're weird cringy obsession with labelling every new manager as some kind of creator of a style of football that no one has ever seen, Sky Sports with their "Anorim Ball" bit now

