Amorim or whichever poor bastard gets this gig must be out of their fucking minds if they go there.



Mate, have you not seen the contracts they hand out and the salaries they pay? He'd be out of his fucking mind not to go there! At the end of the day, when you strip away the "biggest job in British football" bollox, its a footy manager gig like any other. It's not like he's being asked to run Apple. All he essentially has to do is take a few training sessions, draw on a few blackboards, do a few pressers, pick the team on match day, pick up his salary and fuck off home. That's pretty much it.As for their weaponish fan base - if they end up turning on him (which they will) then who really gives a fuck in the grand scheme? The notion that that MUFC is the biggest club in the world is a Mancunian delusion, not a Portuguese one. So why would he or his agent care about what some tubby bearded c*nt has to say on YouTube? To Amorim they're just another footy club who happen to pay well. "Go in, take the money, and fuck off when it goes south". I suspect that was the advice given to him. Which, if I was him, is precisely what I'd do. So would you, don't lie