« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 916535 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 02:01:36 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:04:52 pm
On heavy rotation.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6sMgmzLmF7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6sMgmzLmF7E</a>


Ha ! What a tune. Spent ages as a teenager trying to decipher the specials lyrics
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,012
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
Amorim or whichever poor bastard gets this gig must be out of their fucking minds if they go there.

Mate, have you not seen the contracts they hand out and the salaries they pay? He'd be out of his fucking mind not to go there! At the end of the day, when you strip away the "biggest job in British football" bollox, its a footy manager gig like any other. It's not like he's being asked to run Apple. All he essentially has to do is take a few training sessions, draw on a few blackboards, do a few pressers, pick the team on match day, pick up his salary and fuck off home. That's pretty much it.

As for their weaponish fan base - if they end up turning on him (which they will) then who really gives a fuck in the grand scheme? The notion that that MUFC is the biggest club in the world is a Mancunian delusion, not a Portuguese one. So why would he or his agent care about what some tubby bearded c*nt has to say on YouTube? To Amorim they're just another footy club who happen to pay well. "Go in, take the money, and fuck off when it goes south". I suspect that was the advice given to him. Which, if I was him, is precisely what I'd do. So would you, don't lie :)
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 09:57:34 am »
Seems like a right knob. Perfect for that club.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,287
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:36:44 am
..
I think I agree with you, Billy. Yes, it's an absolute circus, but it's also a very lucrative circus where you get paid big bucks for being head clown then more big bucks when they reward your failure with a substantial pay-off once they sack you.

As long as you can put up with the outrageous hype, nonsense and media stuff, it's money for old rope if you're a manager. He'll walk away a failure, but a very rich failure with a higher profile. He'll get a job elsewhere afterwards but already be set for life.

If somebody said to us; "take this job for a year or so. Become a multimillionaire set for life. Get sacked and rewarded for being sacked to the tune of more multi millions, then easily find a job elsewhere with your elevated profile". We'd take it. You don't even have to be good at it or make it work. It's a EuroMillions win with a free shot at seeing what you can do with the job.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Up
« previous next »
 