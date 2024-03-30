« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 912719 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16120 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
They should keep Ruud. He's a stud.

If they dont, theyre looking a whatsitname in the mouth.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16121 on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm »
Ruud had them in fine fettle this evening
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16122 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Ruud won on the bridle tonight. He'll definitely want a steward's enquiry if he doesn't get the job full time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16123 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Horse faced twat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16124 on: Today at 12:19:00 am »
The irony is Amorim wont let them off the leash the way Ruud did tonight at a canter.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16125 on: Today at 07:22:42 am »
Top story in the Guardian:

Fernandes double fires Manchester United to League Cup rout of Leicester

Ruud van Nistelrooy may never lead Manchester United in cup competition again, so ending on the right end of a 5-2 goal-fest as the interim manager can warm him in his dotage.

At least they're not getting carried away when Man United play their first team at home against Leicester's reserves.
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
Bahhahahaha shouldve asked him why the long face.
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16126 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
Reading the write up on the BBC webpage from Simon Stone I had to keep pinching myself that they really were playing a second string Leicester side at home. God help us if they ever get even slightly good again

'A celebration of a man living a new reality - even if just for a moment'

'Ruud van Nistelrooy doesnt know when the moment will come back again.
That moment of being in charge of Manchester United, at Old Trafford, when they win in such thrilling style'.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cvgk95q4engo
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16127 on: Today at 08:39:13 am »
Leicester are only one place behind Manchester United in the league.

Remember that
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16128 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:39:13 am
Leicester are only one place behind Manchester United in the league.

Remember that

Haven't Leicester won the PL more recently than ManU?
(ignore the fact they've been relegated in the interim)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16129 on: Today at 08:42:53 am »
Swaggers back again I see

Start the cycle again :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16130 on: Today at 08:43:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:41:36 am
Haven't Leicester won the PL more recently than ManU?
(ignore the fact they've been relegated in the interim)
Manchester United have never won the premier league


(Only the Barclays premiership)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16131 on: Today at 08:55:32 am »
Great to see all the coverage from the games last night is on the team in 14th and 15th, not the top of the league going out of the team in 2nd going through against the team in 6th.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16132 on: Today at 09:05:49 am »
The absolute dream is there's a bit of a hold up with Amorim and it drags past the weekend, when United beat Chelsea. The 'Class of 92' gather and start the 'why are we going for Amorim when we already have Ruud, he gets the club, he deserves a chance'. Bosh, nice cheap alternative. They give him till the end of the season, they go on a good run (which they should anyway considering how easy their next few games are), he drags them through the Europa group stage and by January he's signed a three year contract and Rio Ferdinand is getting giddy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16133 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:28:22 pm
I think Ive told the story before, but I once had to break up a fight between two 18 year olds at work.

The reason? One kid had said the other looked like Rudd Van Nistleroy.

Their head of year had I take them to the head and explain what has happened, and we have to explain who Van Nistleroy is. Head of year shows her a picture of him on his phone and she says to the kid but you do look like him. She had no social skill at all.

Unintentionally one of the funniest things ever

I just choked on my coffee reading that.  ;D

At least she didnt say Why the long face?  (edit: see Im not the first to think of that one, dammit)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:39 am by smutchin »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16134 on: Today at 09:43:17 am »
Interesting  that Brailsford told fans last night that the Amorim deal was done

Youd think being a publicly traded company that would be frowned upon.

I tested to see how he does there, I still remember Clive Woodward at Southampton. Can success cross sports? Of course it can, but it doesnt  mean it will, especially when stepping into an area with no expertise at all.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16135 on: Today at 09:47:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:43:45 am
Manchester United have never won the premier league


(Only the Barclays premiership)

It was called the Premier League in 92/93.

It was then called the Premiership until 2007, sponsored by Carlinh, Barclaycard and then Barclays.

Its been the Premier League since 2007 so counting that first season, theyve sadly won the Premier League 6 times I think.

Soz.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16136 on: Today at 10:05:11 am »
van Nistlerooy has done a number on his successor with that team selection  ;D

Leicester put their reserves out - Danny Ward starting was alone worth a couple of goals for Man U - whilst van Nistlerooy went full strength except for goalkeeper.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16137 on: Today at 10:08:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:11 am
van Nistlerooy has done a number on his successor with that team selection  ;D

Leicester put their reserves out - Danny Ward starting was alone worth a couple of goals for Man U - whilst van Nistlerooy went full strength except for goalkeeper.

Are you sure not playing Onana isn't full strength?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16138 on: Today at 10:38:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:43:17 am
Interesting  that Brailsford told fans last night that the Amorim deal was done

Youd think being a publicly traded company that would be frowned upon.

I tested to see how he does there, I still remember Clive Woodward at Southampton. Can success cross sports? Of course it can, but it doesnt  mean it will, especially when stepping into an area with no expertise at all.

Can doping protocols cross sports might be a more pertinent question ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16139 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:05:49 am
The absolute dream is there's a bit of a hold up with Amorim and it drags past the weekend, when United beat Chelsea. The 'Class of 92' gather and start the 'why are we going for Amorim when we already have Ruud, he gets the club, he deserves a chance'. Bosh, nice cheap alternative. They give him till the end of the season, they go on a good run (which they should anyway considering how easy their next few games are), he drags them through the Europa group stage and by January he's signed a three year contract and Rio Ferdinand is getting giddy.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16140 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
So the bbc are saying Amorim will stay until he see out his notice period and wont join until after the international break

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj0j2300lz9o

Just seems really really odd that. Surely you want him to have a couple of weeks to get his stuff together whilst theres a break?

Just seems like pointless penny pinching to me
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16141 on: Today at 11:24:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:19:44 am
So the bbc are saying Amorim will stay until he see out his notice period and wont join until after the international break

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj0j2300lz9o

Just seems really really odd that. Surely you want him to have a couple of weeks to get his stuff together whilst theres a break?

Just seems like pointless penny pinching to me

Brailsford putting his foot in his mouth?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #16142 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:24:17 am
Brailsford putting his foot in his mouth?

Don't they cull and burn animals with Foot & Mouth?
