The absolute dream is there's a bit of a hold up with Amorim and it drags past the weekend, when United beat Chelsea. The 'Class of 92' gather and start the 'why are we going for Amorim when we already have Ruud, he gets the club, he deserves a chance'. Bosh, nice cheap alternative. They give him till the end of the season, they go on a good run (which they should anyway considering how easy their next few games are), he drags them through the Europa group stage and by January he's signed a three year contract and Rio Ferdinand is getting giddy.