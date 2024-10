I actually think Amorim will do well. Sporting is my Portuguese team and I am gutted he will be leaving, but not because he is going to United, moreso because we don't have a replacement for him.



As a Liverpool supporter, I don't give a fuck about who manages United, I only care about who Manages us and honestly, from what I've seen of Arne with us thus far, I am very happy we got him and long may he keep winning games for us.