He's a good coach but ManU are a dumpster fire of a club so it's questionable if he'll succeed. IMO INEOS didn't pick him in the summer because they thought they could get a more experienced and successful manager, the rude awakening was that no one of that calibre was interested in the job given the state of the club. Amorim does have charm so he may be able unite the fan base long enough to get their act together but it'll require INEOS to overhaul the rest of the set up.