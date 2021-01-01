For a lot of United fans, it seems they think it only takes a small tactical tweak to turn a team thats been garbage for the last two years into genuine competitors. Its a cliche how they think theyve turned the corner every time they win a corner, but it comes from a failure to appreciate the size of the task theyve set themselves. Because they arent talking about getting back to the top four, theyre talking about what they need to do to win the title, and thats not about to happen for them.
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.
It seems so badly managed. Ruud was in and now they have thrown money at the issue.
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.
And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?
Gutted for Van Nistelrooy, didn't even get the chance to embarrass himself.
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
