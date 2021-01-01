

For a lot of United fans, it seems they think it only takes a small tactical tweak to turn a team thats been garbage for the last two years into genuine competitors. Its a cliche how they think theyve turned the corner every time they win a corner, but it comes from a failure to appreciate the size of the task theyve set themselves. Because they arent talking about getting back to the top four, theyre talking about what they need to do to win the title, and thats not about to happen for them.





Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.