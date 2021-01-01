« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 898396 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm »
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 04:18:40 pm

For a lot of United fans, it seems they think it only takes a small tactical tweak to turn a team thats been garbage for the last two years into genuine competitors. Its a cliche how they think theyve turned the corner every time they win a corner, but it comes from a failure to appreciate the size of the task theyve set themselves. Because they arent talking about getting back to the top four, theyre talking about what they need to do to win the title, and thats not about to happen for them.


Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:21:34 pm
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.

Always been a big no.2, if you ask me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:19:37 pm
It seems so badly managed.

Ruud was in and now they have thrown money at the issue.

And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:22:40 pm
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.

Yes. And where we were looking up at teams like Leeds, Newcastle and Blackburn, at various times, now the standard is so much higher across the board.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:24:08 pm
And like others have said, they spoke to other managers in the summer but not Amorim when he was hawking himself around and indeed gave Ten Hag an extended contract but now they get rid of Ten Hag and think Amorim is the best person for the job?

Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:22:40 pm
Basically us post Souness. There were times we didn't accept that we were not a title winning side anymore, every season we went into it thinking we were still that team that COULD win it, even though we were miles off it, and it fucked us up for years. The expectation. Long may they continue to go through it.

I'm not sure we were ever this far off it. Under Evans we were very good attacking, then Ged then Rafa, slowly getting ourselves back. There always seemed a plan, even if it didn't work in terms of challenging. There was joined up thinking in terms of who we hired, and who we signed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:21:34 pm
What was even the point of hiring Van Nistelrooy? He was making a career for himself as a #1 before.

They wanted to give him the chance to prove the neigh-sayers wrong.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:35:43 pm
Gutted for Van Nistelrooy, didn't even get the chance to embarrass himself.
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:59 pm
If he has any self respect he should hoof it out of there asap.
Unless he can find a way to handle it all with equinimity.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:26:37 pm
Be disappointed if they get Amorim. Think he'll do OK there.
Why didn't they get him in the summer when he was available then? More panic, zero idea of what they're actually doing. I reckon that Big Jim and his gang of muppets think they'll make a ton of money from sales and can use it to fund the new guy's spending spree. They're in for a Ruud awakening.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
They don't get it, it won't matter what coach they have, till they clear out the dross like Rashy, Bruno, Shaw, Maguire etc they aren't going anywhere.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 04:38:51 pm »
If they give him time and replace the dross with better players. He might get it right. But there's also the element of having Gary Neville and Paul Scholes talking about you and your team constantly. And you have online dickheads like Mark Goldbridge too.
