The biggest issue they have is they won't find a genius like Jurgen who can pick a load of failing players, motivate them and turn them into a decent team, at least until they can purchase the right players for the system.



Everytime they have had a good season, instead of using it as a base to continue rebuilding slowly but surely, they assumed "they're back" and thrown money at what they think is the missing piece(s).



Amorim is obviously a good manager, but only in a good structure with the right players. That's the same for most managers - even Ten Hag would've done better in the right structure.



How do you sign off on their summer signings, is Ashworth even in control here? That money could've been spent fixing the entire foundations.



We made one big Benteke sized fuckup in 2015 but Utd have completely eclipsed that.



Long may it continue!



Jurgen took over a nice young squad though. Whether by design or not, we'd got rid of the likes of Gerrard, Carragher, Reina, Agger, Balotelli, Johnson, Lambert and Downing. There wasn't really any ego there and it was a pretty good core of young players (Lovren, Sakho, Clyne, Moreno, Gomez, Coutinho, Henderson, Can, Firmino, Ings, Sturridge, Origi) and a few older heads like Skrtel, Lucas and Lallana. There weren't really any undroppable players to start with, in terms of ego. No club legends to awkwardly get rid of.United have still got so many big ego, big name, huge wage players who start leaking stories if they don't play AND a few unbelievably over-hyped youngsters who also basically demand to start most games. And most of them have a ridiculous amount of time left on their contracts. Its absolutely fantastic how fucked they are. This summer was one of the most amazing fuck-ups you'll ever see. By all accounts Ten Hag was out. But a smash and grab cup win after spawny as fuck wins against us and Coventry and instead of him being out...he's on a hefty new contract and they've let him identify a load of new players (again, ones he's managed before) and spent £200 million plus on them.The only reason you're taking that job on right now is cos you know its easy money and not too damaging reputation-wise. There's no one in world football with the ego to think they can actually fix it.