Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 897365 times)

Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15800 on: Today at 02:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:11:17 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/29/new-manchester-united-manager-january-transfer-budget-ruben-amorim

Beyond Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund and Kobbie Mainoo, who are ringfenced as not for sale, United have a paucity of high-end assets, with Marcus Rashford, who could draw about £60m, perhaps of the highest value.

What mad world is Rashford worth £60m?!

His agent's. He's been planting the PSG story for so long he's started to believe it himself.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15801 on: Today at 02:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:11:17 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/29/new-manchester-united-manager-january-transfer-budget-ruben-amorim

Beyond Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund and Kobbie Mainoo, who are ringfenced as not for sale, United have a paucity of high-end assets, with Marcus Rashford, who could draw about £60m, perhaps of the highest value.

What mad world is Rashford worth £60m?!

He plays for Man Utd, ergo is absolutely is.

That piece also says they're struggling with PSR - they extended Ten Hag's contract in the summer after wanting to sack him and talking to other managers so had to pay him off with even more than had they not extended. Is there a logical reason for this or is at stupid as it sounds?
Online GreekScouser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15802 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:03:58 pm
The biggest issue they have is they won't find a genius like Jurgen who can pick a load of failing players, motivate them and turn them into a decent team, at least until they can purchase the right players for the system.

Everytime they have had a good season, instead of using it as a base to continue rebuilding slowly but surely, they assumed "they're back" and thrown money at what they think is the missing piece(s).

Amorim is obviously a good manager, but only in a good structure with the right players. That's the same for most managers - even Ten Hag would've done better in the right structure.

How do you sign off on their summer signings, is Ashworth even in control here? That money could've been spent fixing the entire foundations.

We made one big Benteke sized fuckup in 2015 but Utd have completely eclipsed that.

Long may it continue!

Jurgen took over a nice young squad though. Whether by design or not, we'd got rid of the likes of Gerrard, Carragher, Reina, Agger, Balotelli, Johnson, Lambert and Downing. There wasn't really any ego there and it was a pretty good core of young players (Lovren, Sakho, Clyne, Moreno, Gomez, Coutinho, Henderson, Can, Firmino, Ings, Sturridge, Origi) and a few older heads like Skrtel, Lucas and Lallana. There weren't really any undroppable players to start with, in terms of ego. No club legends to awkwardly get rid of.

United have still got so many big ego, big name, huge wage players who start leaking stories if they don't play AND a few unbelievably over-hyped youngsters who also basically demand to start most games. And most of them have a ridiculous amount of time left on their contracts. Its absolutely fantastic how fucked they are. This summer was one of the most amazing fuck-ups you'll ever see. By all accounts Ten Hag was out. But a smash and grab cup win after spawny as fuck wins against us and Coventry and instead of him being out...he's on a hefty new contract and they've let him identify a load of new players (again, ones he's managed before) and spent £200 million plus on them.

The only reason you're taking that job on right now is cos you know its easy money and not too damaging reputation-wise. There's no one in world football with the ego to think they can actually fix it.

Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15803 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
That cup loss to them, might actually have far reaching repercussions.  In another dimension, we win that cup game. ETH is sacked by the end of the season. A competent manager has the summer with his squad (overhauled with the warchest ETH wasted) . And United are back up there competing for sixth.
Online 88_RED

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15804 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »

Apparently VAR is checking the Ten Hag sacking..  We still have hope..
Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15805 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:11:17 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/29/new-manchester-united-manager-january-transfer-budget-ruben-amorim

Beyond Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund and Kobbie Mainoo, who are ringfenced as not for sale, United have a paucity of high-end assets, with Marcus Rashford, who could draw about £60m, perhaps of the highest value.

What mad world is Rashford worth £60m?!

Well, Jamie Jackson wrote it, the most braindead journalist on the Guardian beat, whose idiocy is only topped by his shamelessness when it comes to carrying water for United. I think that explains it perfectly.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15806 on: Today at 02:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:43:39 pm
Well, Jamie Jackson wrote it, the most braindead journalist on the Guardian beat, whose idiocy is only topped by his shamelessness when it comes to carrying water for United. I think that explains it perfectly.

Don't know what you're talking about:

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/50114580-the-red-apprentice

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford as caretaker manager midway through the 2018-19 season, he breathed new life into a team that was drifting. In this new and definitive biography, Jamie Jackson investigates why he was the perfect man for the job to bring back the glory days.
Online TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15807 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:18:25 pm
One where Everton Football Club exists to support Manchester United's operating costs.
:lmao
Online Fruity

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15808 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Expect a bit of new manager bounce with them but they normally crash afterwards. Their fans are a bit delusional. Remember sitting listening to a family member telling me how the title was between them and City next season when Mourinho got them 2nd place.
Then after winning the FA cup bigging up Ten Hag and saying now under Ineos that Top 4 was guaranteed and the rebuild is well under way.

Every time they win that is their new beginning. I know probably all fans might do it a bit - if player X has a good game he is suddenly world class etc - but they seem to do it everytime they win a game. Not sure if that expectation runs through the team or not but the fans are deluded.

With that said sooner or later someone will probably start getting things right there but I am hoping he is a bit more like AVB at Chelsea.
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15809 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Do we actually know if United will (again) give their new manager the keys to the safe and allow them to make all the recruitment/spend decisions (again!!!).

Surely Sir Jim and his  expert crew will have realised that's been a road to nowhere?  If United just go out and appoint another all deciding manager then they shouldnt be surprised when we are looking at a new iteration of this same shit show in 2 years time. 

Whether you love, hate (or agree sometimes) with FSG (sorry Al!!!) you have to say they made this transition very clear after Jürgen, which framed Slots role in clear and probably more realistic way.  And additionally we were in a much better shape than United squad wise before Slot became our head coach.
 
The signs are encouraging that United havent yet fully learned this lesson, or are too proud to say they have been getting it pretty much totally wrong for a few years now, (since Fergie ruled their roost).

Looks like maybe we go again?, long may it continue.
