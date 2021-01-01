It wasnt really a case of wanting Amorim over Slot though. Amorims name came up quite early and lots of us thought he sounded like a good option from among the names that were being bandied about (once wed got over Xabi not being available). But at that point, Slots name was not in the conversation - at least, not among us fans. It seems the club had been talking to him long before we were aware of it.



A lot of the discussion about Amorim here was us trying to talk ourselves into believing that the team could adapt to his playing style. Luckily the people charged with making the decision had better ideas and actually knew what they were doing. We can all see with hindsight that Slot was a better fit for us.



Question now is why are United looking at Amorim? Its definitely not because hes a good fit for their playing philosophy (as far as they have one) or the players they have in their squad.



Think well still get plenty of opportunity to laugh at them going forward.



Think Amorims name only came up because the fans got hyped up about him. But in the end all the top jobs disappeared one by one before he made his statement to stay at Sporting.To me, he seems like damaged goods. Must have been something about him behind the scenes, the West Ham debacle notwithstanding. I can understand United going for him so they can get Fernandes going, but the squad he will be inheriting doesnt really suit his style that much. In the end, he will play the kids, and get the new manager bump out of this. But in the long run he wont be able to escape the fact that they need to do a complete refurb of the squad.