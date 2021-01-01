I expected Ten Hag to get sacked Monday morning and I expected Amorim to be a leading contender for the job, I even said the United job had his name written all over it. Amorim has an air of swagger about him. A winner. You know, the sort of thing United look for when they're not appointing a 'safe pair of hands' to sort out the last idiot's mess. He's right for Sporting but I doubt he's right for United.United need either a manager with a proven ability to work with and improve the squad he's got, regardless of whether it fits his exacting technical needs, or someone with a proven ability to do a root and branch rebuild. To me Amorim looks like the wrong man, at the wrong club, with the wrong players and the wrong footballing set-up. A perfect United appointment.To those worried about United appointing a good manager, chill. The problem isn't the manager, it's the club and all the baggage that comes with it.