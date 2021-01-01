« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15720 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
Theres a reason we didnt go for Amorim, and him doing the West Ham manoeuvre showed why. I have my doubts about him working well under the structure they have in place, which is exactly what they dont need. Fingers crossed 🤞

Yeah he shat the bed with the West Ham manoeuvre, tried to force our hand not realising Big Arne had been signed, sealed, delivered by then. Ended up making himself look an absolute clown.

That kind of behaviour should ring alarm bells throughout Old Trafford!
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15721 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 pm
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm
Seems like theyre going to get Amorim.

Who plays a totally diffeeent style of football to Ten Hag.

Will he go to three at the back when theyve never played it?

Not sure they will

Maybe they think that 3 shite CB's will be able to compensate for how useless they are?
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15722 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
Party Phil on Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm
I hope they let Ruud have a good run of games and give him the chance to prove himself. Their greatest ever manager was famous for throwing a shoe and shitting on the road so it would make a lot of sense.

 :wellin :wellin
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15723 on: Yesterday at 11:41:01 pm
harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Im outraged its not Southgate. Absolutely incandescent with rage.

Indeed, how dare brexit jim and his cronies betray united by not going for a proper british manager, their only managers of note being Busby and Ferguson proves that they need a British one.  ;D
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15724 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Ineos, spent the summer firing people so they could scrape back £10 million for players.

Ineos, extended Ten Hag's contract by 2 years costing £17.5 million when the dead man walking inevitably got fired two months later.
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15725 on: Today at 01:48:17 am
stockdam on Yesterday at 10:56:17 pm
Challenging for top 4 next year would be astounding. The team needs a complete revamp and that will take time. Firstly they need to sell players who are on big money and have contracts that aren't expiring soon; I think they have 17 players whose contract expires in 2027 or beyond. That's 17 players who they may struggle to sell soon especially if nobody matches their current wages. I think that many of the 17 have a player option to extend the contract by 1 year which I believe means that they player can stay for an extra year if they want to (I guess their pay would remain the same).

So it's not just a matter of bringing in new players as they almost need to sell to buy otherwise they'll have a lot of money tied up in wages on players who they don't want. Would that mean they have financial fair play problems? The better option for them is to get the most out of the players that they currently have. Many managers have come and gone who couldn't get much out of the players.

Turning a team around is no easy feat and I don't think it's reasonable to expect a big change in 2 seasons. It will be a gradual change and I don't think any new manager will get that time.

I've got the perfect plan to get rid of all these players.

Just get relegated to the Championship and the players will want to leave.

Problem solved.  8)
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15726 on: Today at 01:57:53 am
mattD on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
Yeah he shat the bed with the West Ham manoeuvre, tried to force our hand not realising Big Arne had been signed, sealed, delivered by then. Ended up making himself look an absolute clown.

That kind of behaviour should ring alarm bells throughout Old Trafford!

That was his Odemwingie moment.
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15727 on: Today at 02:27:30 am
Loved this snippet from the Guardian.

Quote
United team is bafflement, vagueness of purpose, a group that seems totally under-equipped for the complex task at hand, like watching a litter of well-meaning labrador puppies trying to rewire a circuit board.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/28/ten-hag-saga-is-a-major-black-eye-for-ineos-at-a-time-when-uniteds-brand-is-dying
jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15728 on: Today at 03:31:07 am
Amorim has performed impressively, but Im not convinced it would be a great fit.  His tactics dont fit the squad at all. Im not sure the tactics would work in PL. Theres a reason so few teams play three at the back at the top level.
Also, he has the same problem as ten Hag in that he doesnt have any personal network here. He could end up getting a bunch of players from Portugal, and that wont do in PL

Slot also doesnt have those connections, but he comes into a functional organization where he is not expected to do much of the recruitment.

The fundamental problem is that ManU cant find good players, not tactics. Its a fundamental flaw when the manager has to find all players himself.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15729 on: Today at 05:07:41 am
DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Ineos, spent the summer firing people so they could scrape back £10 million for players.

Ineos, extended Ten Hag's contract by 2 years costing £17.5 million when the dead man walking inevitably got fired two months later.
And gave him 200m to spend.. and now, they have to pay out his contract... in the meantime, they're in the middle of a "cost-cutting" exercise.
(or as the corporate swine from the company I worked with before said- "We prefer to call it "cost-saving". "Cost-cutting" has a "negative connotation". /smh/ )

Perhaps we're looking at it too simplistically- it may be that the "cost-cutting" exercise was all a cunning plan to raise additional funds to sack him. ;D
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15730 on: Today at 05:13:36 am
the_red_pill on Today at 05:07:41 am
And gave him 200m to spend.. and now, they have to pay out his contract... in the meantime, they're in the middle of a "cost-cutting" exercise.
You don't understand, you'd have a cost-cutting exercise only if you spend big...

So, they'd give Ferguson's money for a decade to Ten Hag just because...
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15731 on: Today at 05:22:46 am
farawayred on Today at 05:13:36 am
You don't understand, you'd have a cost-cutting exercise only if you spend big...

So, they'd give Ferguson's money for a decade to Ten Hag just because...
Right.. we've got enough to sack him now. Get Jim on the blower. We're going ... shopping!
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15732 on: Today at 05:52:18 am
I expected Ten Hag to get sacked Monday morning and I expected Amorim to be a leading contender for the job, I even said the United job had his name written all over it. Amorim has an air of swagger about him. A winner. You know, the sort of thing United look for when they're not appointing a 'safe pair of hands' to sort out the last idiot's mess. He's right for Sporting but I doubt he's right for United.

United need either a manager with a proven ability to work with and improve the squad he's got, regardless of whether it fits his exacting technical needs, or someone with a proven ability to do a root and branch rebuild. To me Amorim looks like the wrong man, at the wrong club, with the wrong players and the wrong footballing set-up. A perfect United appointment.  :D

To those worried about United appointing a good manager, chill. The problem isn't the manager, it's the club and all the baggage that comes with it.
