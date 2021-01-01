Theres a reason we didnt go for Amorim, and him doing the West Ham manoeuvre showed why. I have my doubts about him working well under the structure they have in place, which is exactly what they dont need. Fingers crossed 🤞
Seems like theyre going to get Amorim.Who plays a totally diffeeent style of football to Ten Hag.Will he go to three at the back when theyve never played it? Not sure they will
I hope they let Ruud have a good run of games and give him the chance to prove himself. Their greatest ever manager was famous for throwing a shoe and shitting on the road so it would make a lot of sense.
Im outraged its not Southgate. Absolutely incandescent with rage.
Challenging for top 4 next year would be astounding. The team needs a complete revamp and that will take time. Firstly they need to sell players who are on big money and have contracts that aren't expiring soon; I think they have 17 players whose contract expires in 2027 or beyond. That's 17 players who they may struggle to sell soon especially if nobody matches their current wages. I think that many of the 17 have a player option to extend the contract by 1 year which I believe means that they player can stay for an extra year if they want to (I guess their pay would remain the same).So it's not just a matter of bringing in new players as they almost need to sell to buy otherwise they'll have a lot of money tied up in wages on players who they don't want. Would that mean they have financial fair play problems? The better option for them is to get the most out of the players that they currently have. Many managers have come and gone who couldn't get much out of the players.Turning a team around is no easy feat and I don't think it's reasonable to expect a big change in 2 seasons. It will be a gradual change and I don't think any new manager will get that time.
Yeah he shat the bed with the West Ham manoeuvre, tried to force our hand not realising Big Arne had been signed, sealed, delivered by then. Ended up making himself look an absolute clown.That kind of behaviour should ring alarm bells throughout Old Trafford!
United team is bafflement, vagueness of purpose, a group that seems totally under-equipped for the complex task at hand, like watching a litter of well-meaning labrador puppies trying to rewire a circuit board.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/28/ten-hag-saga-is-a-major-black-eye-for-ineos-at-a-time-when-uniteds-brand-is-dying
