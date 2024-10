The bloke has spoke to Chelsea and West Ham over recent seasons and been unable to land a job at either. United are desperate and they can immediately sell it to their fans that he’s ’a winner’ that’s seems to be the mantra they look for in every manager, regardless of fit or style of play.



FWIW, it’s probably not a bad appointment looking at what’s out there, he’s played with Ugarte before and Martinez can probably be a similar player to Inacio, so he might have some tools he can get a better tune out of than E7H did. Good luck getting Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund and Fernandes on the field playing 352.