« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 889688 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15600 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm »
Is Amorim's CV much different to Ten Hag's when he took the job?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,761
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15601 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
So thatll be what? Around £35m spend on replacing a manager in the middle of a cost cutting exercise?

They still pleading for a stadium to be paid for them too?
Logged
AHA!

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,388
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15602 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 06:36:23 pm
As good a hire as they could hope for.

Could have just appointed him in the summer though.

We'd identified him and Slot and Slot was deemed the better fit for us.

No doubt Neville will have the narrative that he turned us down all the more now and Slot was '3rd choice'.

His body of work at Sporting very impressive. Hopefully more Villas Boas than Mourinho.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15603 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
They must be paying him a lot of money to leave Sporting mid-season
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,388
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15604 on: Today at 06:48:53 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:43:47 pm
Is Amorim's CV much different to Ten Hag's when he took the job?

Ten Hag's main achievement was that CL run. Domestic success for Ajax is regular - look at De Boer who won about 5 titles in a row not long before him. I think the building blocks had been built before him, shortly before he took over they reached the Europa League final (against United) with a promising young team. Ultimately Ten Hag was a dud who had a good CL season and he has done well in knockout football for United. He seems a cup manager.

Amorim has turned around a long-term failure of Sporting Lisbon and made them the best team in Portugal which is a good achievement. Nothing to write home about in Europe though. Porto look to have weakened as well in recent years and Benfica selling player after player might have caught up with them more - although they're all selling clubs.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:29 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,388
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15605 on: Today at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 06:44:38 pm
They must be paying him a lot of money to leave Sporting mid-season

He went for talks with West Ham a week before they were about to win the league title - he was eager to pack up and go in the summer to the PL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15606 on: Today at 06:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:27:57 pm
Us and Bayern both swerved him and he twerked for West Ham.. hes got something the top clues (West Ham aside) dont like.

True, but Bayern went for Kompany, surely not a credential-establishing decision...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,099
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15607 on: Today at 06:50:49 pm »
horseface or ratface as caretaker?
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15608 on: Today at 06:51:19 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 02:04:57 pm
sad day today, I was hoping for many more years of Lord Erik

Erik out, Ruud in - why the long face?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,443
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15609 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:42:11 pm
Amorim?

Fuck.

That feels a bit dramatic even if its not the comedy name we were hoping for.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,237
  • ...All the best
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15610 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:53:05 pm
That feels a bit dramatic even if its not the comedy name we were hoping for.
Don't think they'll be challenging for the title anytime soon but I was hoping for the comedy to continue. Think they'll be legit Top 4 contenders from next season but Amorim will have to do an outstanding job to get there.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,589
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15611 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:50:47 pm
True, but Bayern went for Kompany, surely not a credential-establishing decision...
Imagine how shit this guy is then :D

Apparantly he wasn't flexible i.e. He wanted to play his formation/style and players bought for it. Mental that they didnt get him in summer when he was literally whoring himself on his own private jet in the uk.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,362
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15612 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
A 9 year old kid on local TV who supports Liverpool summed up Ten Hag.

"He was kinda useless wasn't he"

Classic.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15613 on: Today at 06:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:27:57 pm
Us and Bayern both swerved him and he twerked for West Ham.. hes got something the top clues (West Ham aside) dont like.

I posted this at the time we were linked with him : https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/21/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-3/

It was an impressive deep analysis. He has a lot going for him and is a good coach, but there are question marks over his style transitioning to a bigger club in a major league. I'm guessing Edwards and Bayern shared the same concerns.

Here is a bit from the article:
But the question remains  why dont his teams score that many goals? The problem does not largely lie in this phase  once they get the ball in the opposition half they have ideas to break down the opponent, but more often than not they simply dont have enough of the ball over the course of 90 minutes in order to maximise these situations.

Part of this is due to sometimes being too direct when trying to create chances, but Amorim has showed that with more technical midfielders he is happy to construct a bit more through shorter passes like in his first title winning season. . The main issues, however, are that Sporting struggle to consistently build cleanly from the back, leading to long sequences without the ball during matches, and then they are often too passive out of possession to get the ball back, which will be the focus of Part 4'
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Cheers like
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15614 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm »
Some of those United lads are gonna have whiplash after telling us how shit Amorim is when they thought we were close to appointing him.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15615 on: Today at 06:59:49 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:42:11 pm
Amorim?

Fuck.

Thats them winning the league every season, he's going to thrive playing 5 at the back with all their amazing defenders, we're screwed.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,388
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15616 on: Today at 06:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:53:05 pm
That feels a bit dramatic even if its not the comedy name we were hoping for.

They were never going to appoint a no mark like Southgate. They've got more serious people there now like Ashworth and the fella they got from City to run the football side of it.

We weren't particularly wowed by Amorim and Slot when they were the frontrunners, but they were the best two on the market for us. There was nothing to stop United getting Amorim in the summer but they thought they may as well stick with Ten Hag and give him another load of money to spend. It's also expensive for them to pay Ten Hag off and pay Sportling Lisbon when they're already close to the wind for PSR. The league will never punish them but they can't just freely spend like they have been every year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,334
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15617 on: Today at 07:00:33 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:56:54 pm
A 9 year old kid on local TV who supports Liverpool summed up Ten Hag.

"He was kinda useless wasn't he"

Classic.

Wasn't one of Rob's lads was it?
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15618 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:58:26 pm
I posted this at the time we were linked with him : https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/21/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-3/

It was an impressive deep analysis. He has a lot going for him and is a good coach, but there are question marks over his style transitioning to a bigger club in a major league. I'm guessing Edwards and Bayern shared the same concerns.

Here is a bit from the article:
But the question remains  why dont his teams score that many goals? The problem does not largely lie in this phase  once they get the ball in the opposition half they have ideas to break down the opponent, but more often than not they simply dont have enough of the ball over the course of 90 minutes in order to maximise these situations.

Part of this is due to sometimes being too direct when trying to create chances, but Amorim has showed that with more technical midfielders he is happy to construct a bit more through shorter passes like in his first title winning season. . The main issues, however, are that Sporting struggle to consistently build cleanly from the back, leading to long sequences without the ball during matches, and then they are often too passive out of possession to get the ball back, which will be the focus of Part 4'

That last paragraph reads like ole.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15619 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15620 on: Today at 07:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:58:26 pm
I posted this at the time we were linked with him : https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/21/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-3/

It was an impressive deep analysis. He has a lot going for him and is a good coach, but there are question marks over his style transitioning to a bigger club in a major league. I'm guessing Edwards and Bayern shared the same concerns.

Here is a bit from the article:
But the question remains  why dont his teams score that many goals? The problem does not largely lie in this phase  once they get the ball in the opposition half they have ideas to break down the opponent, but more often than not they simply dont have enough of the ball over the course of 90 minutes in order to maximise these situations.

Part of this is due to sometimes being too direct when trying to create chances, but Amorim has showed that with more technical midfielders he is happy to construct a bit more through shorter passes like in his first title winning season. . The main issues, however, are that Sporting struggle to consistently build cleanly from the back, leading to long sequences without the ball during matches, and then they are often too passive out of possession to get the ball back, which will be the focus of Part 4'

That's the exact article I remember, I read when you posted it. It was the one that made me think "Oooh maybe he isn't what we need if he's a little more defensive minded"

That and his ultimate connection to Maureen made me think maybe he is Mourinho like in style too
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15621 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Won't they have the same issue with Almorim in the sense that he likes to play 3 at the back. Although then again they have no direction and probably wouldn't even consider that.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15622 on: Today at 07:07:10 pm »
Total and compete change of footballing philosophy now required.

Need to change nearly all of the squad.

Superb planning!

Theyre only hiring him because hes available.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,362
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15623 on: Today at 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:55:35 pm
Don't think they'll be challenging for the title anytime soon but I was hoping for the comedy to continue. Think they'll be legit Top 4 contenders from next season but Amorim will have to do an outstanding job to get there.

Who says the comedy and Green and Gold scarves won't continue?

There's only so much a manager can do. Slot needed the foundation of Klopp and the shrewd transfers we have bought plus the playing style which is embedded in every one of our youngsters. United bring in decent players who they then play like square pegs in round holes. Add to this you have the pressure of fans and backroom staff who want the "Ferguson years" to come back. United pay big wages for not-so-good players who then think they don't need to work hard as they have made it.

They are 3 to 5 years behind competing at the top again. It will take a plan and then a clearout of players who don't fit their style. They will have to replace these with players who they need. Meanwhile they'll have conflicting interests where some people with influence within the club will want "big names" who sell shirts. They need to offload, if they can, the players on high wages and bring in a leaner salary structure. It's a tough project and I suspect any new manager will not be given 3 years to turn things around. They are all stuck in the Ferguson years and still believe there's a shortcut back.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,443
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15624 on: Today at 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:10 pm
Total and compete change of footballing philosophy now required.

Need to change nearly all of the squad.

Superb planning!

Theyre only hiring him because hes available.

It is mad that the summer transfers were sanctioned when he was clearly living on borrowerd time.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,551
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15625 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:06:25 pm
Won't they have the same issue with Almorim in the sense that he likes to play 3 at the back. Although then again they have no direction and probably wouldn't even consider that.


3 at the back for us was a problem because we had a really strong identity and system built with 4 at the back and didnt have the players for that system (no matter how many squad lists Mac Red put up).

United however dont have such an identity and they are happy to spend millions so not sure thats an issue. He clearly seems a good manager but its not something we need to be worrying about.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 