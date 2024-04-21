Don't think they'll be challenging for the title anytime soon but I was hoping for the comedy to continue. Think they'll be legit Top 4 contenders from next season but Amorim will have to do an outstanding job to get there.



Who says the comedy and Green and Gold scarves won't continue?There's only so much a manager can do. Slot needed the foundation of Klopp and the shrewd transfers we have bought plus the playing style which is embedded in every one of our youngsters. United bring in decent players who they then play like square pegs in round holes. Add to this you have the pressure of fans and backroom staff who want the "Ferguson years" to come back. United pay big wages for not-so-good players who then think they don't need to work hard as they have made it.They are 3 to 5 years behind competing at the top again. It will take a plan and then a clearout of players who don't fit their style. They will have to replace these with players who they need. Meanwhile they'll have conflicting interests where some people with influence within the club will want "big names" who sell shirts. They need to offload, if they can, the players on high wages and bring in a leaner salary structure. It's a tough project and I suspect any new manager will not be given 3 years to turn things around. They are all stuck in the Ferguson years and still believe there's a shortcut back.