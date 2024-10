Us and Bayern both swerved him and he twerked for West Ham.. he’s got something the top clues (West Ham aside) don’t like.



I posted this at the time we were linked with him : https://thirdmanruns.wordpress.com/2024/04/21/evaluating-ruben-amorims-game-model-can-he-make-the-jump-part-3/ It was an impressive deep analysis. He has a lot going for him and is a good coach, but there are question marks over his style transitioning to a bigger club in a major league. I'm guessing Edwards and Bayern shared the same concerns.Here is a bit from the article:But the question remains – why don’t his teams score that many goals? The problem does not largely lie in this phase – once they get the ball in the opposition half they have ideas to break down the opponent, but more often than not they simply don’t have enough of the ball over the course of 90 minutes in order to maximise these situations.Part of this is due to sometimes being too direct when trying to create chances, but Amorim has showed that with more technical midfielders he is happy to construct a bit more through shorter passes like in his first title winning season. . The main issues, however, are that Sporting struggle to consistently build cleanly from the back, leading to long sequences without the ball during matches, and then they are often too passive out of possession to get the ball back, which will be the focus of Part 4…'