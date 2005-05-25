« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15400 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:50:26 pm
He'll be a disaster, can't see him being manager furlong
Yeah.. his track record is non existent..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15401 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm
FFS

Hope they appoint Southgate
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15402 on: Today at 12:53:28 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:20:23 pm
They need someone to clear out their shite. The problem is most of their squad is shite, and they'll never accept having two/three years of not really trying to show what a big, impressive club they are by making big impressive signings.
Clearing out shit players is pointless if you lack the skill to find good ones.
They need to clear out the shit in scouting and football management, but that wont be allowed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15403 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 12:52:41 pm
I'd love to be in the room when someone has to explain to Tax Dodge Jim that he has to pay off someone he's sacked.
It's probably all tax deductible
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15404 on: Today at 12:55:34 pm
I think United should look at what we did with Slot replacing Klopp and find a candidate who can continue with the system and structure set up by ETH and his team. Surely that would be the least painless and costly way for them to proceed and would get the best out of all them Ajax lads.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15405 on: Today at 12:56:32 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:34 pm
I think United should look at what we did with Slot replacing Klopp and find a candidate who can continue with the system and structure set up by ETH and his team. Surely that would be the least painless and costly way for them to proceed and would get the best out of all them Ajax lads.

What system and structure?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15406 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm
Getting the 'best' out of Antony now there's a challenge for anyone
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15407 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm
well over on the old caf, the fans' top 3 choices are Nagelsmann, Xabi, and Amorim.

Long way back in 4th is, wait for it, Unai Emery. The guy whose current club is top of the UCL.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15408 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:55:34 pm
I think United should look at what we did with Slot replacing Klopp and find a candidate who can continue with the system and structure set up by ETH and his team. Surely that would be the least painless and costly way for them to proceed and would get the best out of all them Ajax lads.
They gunna tear it up again, aren't they?
Dunno why they messing about in the muck.. Southgate's available!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15409 on: Today at 12:58:28 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Getting the 'best' out of Antony now there's a challenge for anyone

The one manager who has made him look remotely competent is now available.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #15410 on: Today at 12:58:29 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on May 15, 2024, 10:11:26 pm
Give that man a 10 year contract and more money to spend,he knows what he's doing!  ;D




Oh dear
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15411 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64780505


Magically made their goal difference disappear, the same with over half a billion pounds, as well as any resemblance of dignity and pride.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #15412 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm
Their fans are getting excited about the possibility of Xavi... have they not seen how trash Barca were last season?

The only Manager they could get, that would "scare" me is Thomas Frank. Really hope they don't go for him because he isn't a flashy name.

Dream appointment: Gareth Southgate!!
