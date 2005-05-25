He'll be a disaster, can't see him being manager furlong
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
They need someone to clear out their shite. The problem is most of their squad is shite, and they'll never accept having two/three years of not really trying to show what a big, impressive club they are by making big impressive signings.
I'd love to be in the room when someone has to explain to Tax Dodge Jim that he has to pay off someone he's sacked.
I think United should look at what we did with Slot replacing Klopp and find a candidate who can continue with the system and structure set up by ETH and his team. Surely that would be the least painless and costly way for them to proceed and would get the best out of all them Ajax lads.
Getting the 'best' out of Antony now there's a challenge for anyone
Give that man a 10 year contract and more money to spend,he knows what he's doing!
