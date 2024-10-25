« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 880317 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 09:21:52 pm »
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm »
Fiercely unlucky manager. Must be kept on at all costs!
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:21:52 pm
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(

I think the outrage over the penalty might save him this week. :)
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:21:52 pm
He must be very near to being toast now.   :(

Would have been another battling draw but for that harsh penalty. Keep the faith.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:25:26 pm
I think the outrage over the penalty might save him this week. :)
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:25:52 pm
Would have been another battling draw but for that harsh penalty. Keep the faith.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 09:36:44 pm »
It took Ferguson six years, remember?! Be patient, don't give up too early, or you can miss an era!
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15206 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm »
A lot of people writing Man United off, but I reckon that if the board gets it's act together, they get a new manager in, and they have a bit of luck, they could soon be back to the heights of the Moyes era.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15207 on: Today at 09:57:32 pm »
Only just seen the Dalot miss. That's gotta be miss of the season right there.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15208 on: Today at 10:08:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:23:37 pm
Fiercely unlucky manager. Must be kept on at all costs!

damn right - don't let the PGMOL force your hand MU, you're bigger than this!!
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15209 on: Today at 10:10:51 pm »
Ten Hag is an outstanding manager battling against all odds with an unfortunate amount of bad luck. I hope United sack him because I'm afraid, very afraid.
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15210 on: Today at 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:57:32 pm
Only just seen the Dalot miss. That's gotta be miss of the season right there.
Miss of the century more like .
Logged
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15211 on: Today at 10:38:07 pm »
any video of that?
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15212 on: Today at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 25, 2024, 10:36:45 pm
He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle.

Now picturing Klopp making human bagpipes out of Hojlund and Rashford. Thanks for that.
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15213 on: Today at 10:49:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:38:07 pm
any video of that?

https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)
Logged

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15214 on: Today at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:49:40 pm
https://caulse.com/v/71887

(works at the moment, might be blocked/removed later)
god almighty.  between that and the pen decision.   :lmao :lmao :lmao


thanks Bo!
Logged
