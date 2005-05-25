One of the issues not getting much airing is the conflict of interest in the transfer market due to Ten Hag. First, here is the Dutch flavour....Mazraoui - AjaxDe Ligts - AjaxMartinez - AjaxAntony - AjaxOnana - AjaxZirkzee - FeyenorordMalacia - FeyenoordAnd for good measure, Mount was at Vitesse, Eriksen was at Ajax, Weghorst was from AZ and Amrabat was at Feyenoord.The problem is that the agency that has increasingly overseen some of these transfers, SEG, employs Ten Hag's son (I believe his brother might be involved as well). Meanwhile the head of the agency, Vos, is Ten Hag's agent and was instrumental in bringing Ten Hag to United. Before that, no business with United. After it, lot's of business.Now, you might say 'to be expected', but the problem (and where the fans are absolutely right about the ownership) there is no one to oversee trhe excesses of Ten Hag's spending. It's not brilliant to have the manager unfettered in the transfer market, beholden to his agent and influenced by the same agency that employs his family. It might explain why a whole slew of Dutch flavour, a lot of it massively average, ha arrived at United. Maybe it is because Ten Hag prefers to work with players he has used before... but that surely facilitates a little bit of cream coming off the top and into sticky hands.