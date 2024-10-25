« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 876865 times)

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15160 on: Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm »
I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?

For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?

It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,920
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15161 on: Yesterday at 07:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm
I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?

For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?

It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.

Good question!

Just scrolled through all their signings on Transfermarkt, and the first one I came to who I'd say got better when he was there was de Gea - but then arguably he also had a good few seasons then went a bit shite whilst still there. They signed him 13 years ago!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15162 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm
I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?

For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?

It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.
Onana? Seems like he hasnt dropped a clanger for ages.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15163 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm »
Looking at the 85/86 table again when United were champions after 10 matches, ;) United were 14 points clear of Everton after 12 matches, they were then 6 points behind Everton after 30 matches [which is how far they fell, & United had a game in hand], we were 8 points behind Everton after 31 matches & still won the title. ;D
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15164 on: Yesterday at 08:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 24, 2024, 10:04:55 pm
currently the 57th best team in European competitions, keep going lads

78th according to https://kassiesa.net/uefa/data/method5/tcoef2025.html ;-)
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,144
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15165 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm »




Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15166 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 07:16:04 pm
I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?

For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?

It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.

Yup, don't know whether it's the culture of the club, the coaching setup or the wild swings between different kinds of manager, but every player they sign stagnates at best.

We laugh at them now, but a lot of their incomings had promising careers beforehand - Hojlund, Diallo, Sancho, Shaw - or were regulars in good teams - Onana, Martinez, Mount. They shouldn't have all underwhelmed in the way that they have.

Do think they're not individually as bad as they currently appear, and Klopp could get their squad challenging for top 4 pretty quickly. That's why I'm still pleasantly surprised that they didn't punt Ten Hag during the summer, as I'm genuinely unsure what he brings to the table for them - he's not a tactics geek like Tuchel, not a vibes manager like Ole, not a promising young upstart like Hoeness.

Instead, they've opted to waste another half season at least on a prickly charisma vacuum who has spent half a billion to take them backwards and whose plan for improvement appears to mainly rest on "give me more players I've managed before or who share my nationality".
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,568
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15167 on: Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
Yup, don't know whether it's the culture of the club, the coaching setup or the wild swings between different kinds of manager, but every player they sign stagnates at best.

We laugh at them now, but a lot of their incomings had promising careers beforehand - Hojlund, Diallo, Sancho, Shaw - or were regulars in good teams - Onana, Martinez, Mount. They shouldn't have all underwhelmed in the way that they have.

Do think they're not individually as bad as they currently appear, and Klopp could get their squad challenging for top 4 pretty quickly. That's why I'm still pleasantly surprised that they didn't punt Ten Hag during the summer, as I'm genuinely unsure what he brings to the table for them - he's not a tactics geek like Tuchel, not a vibes manager like Ole, not a promising young upstart like Hoeness.

Instead, they've opted to waste another half season at least on a prickly charisma vacuum who has spent half a billion to take them backwards and whose plan for improvement appears to mainly rest on "give me more players I've managed before or who share my nationality".
No, he really couldn't. They are really fucking bad with bad players. Klopp would strangle Onana for starters, and couldn't even conceive of playing a high line with their CBs or FBs. He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle. He'd only get them challenging by changing most of their crap team to be honest. The players you've named above: Hojlund - Nothing to suggest that he's better than average in all honesty, Diallo - Might have talent, hard to know if he can achieve something away from their pit, Sancho - bad attitude (Klopp wouldnt put up with him), Shaw - Best days behind him, Onana - Crap, Martinez - Crap, Mount - Injury prone. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,893
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15168 on: Today at 03:02:51 am »
Klopp would lose his mind at MU, it's a team of Mamadou Sakhos
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15169 on: Today at 03:21:16 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm
No, he really couldn't. They are really fucking bad with bad players. Klopp would strangle Onana for starters, and couldn't even conceive of playing a high line with their CBs or FBs. He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle. He'd only get them challenging by changing most of their crap team to be honest. The players you've named above: Hojlund - Nothing to suggest that he's better than average in all honesty, Diallo - Might have talent, hard to know if he can achieve something away from their pit, Sancho - bad attitude (Klopp wouldnt put up with him), Shaw - Best days behind him, Onana - Crap, Martinez - Crap, Mount - Injury prone.

They tried the Klopp experiment with Ralf Rangnick the father of gegenpressing [although he was only an interim appointment], Rangnick used gegenpressing tactics in the first match he was in charge, & the United players were gassed after 15 minutes, & this after United fans/media were completely giddy over the appointment.

Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,597
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15170 on: Today at 05:31:29 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:36:45 pm
No, he really couldn't. They are really fucking bad with bad players. Klopp would strangle Onana for starters, and couldn't even conceive of playing a high line with their CBs or FBs. He'd strangle Fernandes once he'd finished with Onana, and might get a tune out of a couple of their forwards but it would be an almighty struggle. He'd only get them challenging by changing most of their crap team to be honest. The players you've named above: Hojlund - Nothing to suggest that he's better than average in all honesty, Diallo - Might have talent, hard to know if he can achieve something away from their pit, Sancho - bad attitude (Klopp wouldnt put up with him), Shaw - Best days behind him, Onana - Crap, Martinez - Crap, Mount - Injury prone.

Klopp seems to love Sancho, likely would get far more out of him, as other coaches have.

Sure, hed not get that squad challening for the league, but hed get them in the top 4.  They are a mess of a squad, but with a good coach and a good man manager like him, there is enough there to work with, that was his M.O. for plenty of seasons - getting the most of lesser players.  Of course, to do it long term and get them challening, itd need major surgery, same as happend here! He took over a mess of a squad, but even that first (not even full) season - had them in finals and punching above their weight.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:16 am by Dim Glas »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,389
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15171 on: Today at 06:27:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:02:51 am
Klopp would lose his mind at MU, it's a team of Mamadou Sakhos
It's true, their antics are delighting us in the Liverpool country
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,331
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15172 on: Today at 10:27:12 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:02:51 am
Klopp would lose his mind at MU, it's a team of Mamadou Sakhos

It's the whole culture though, it's like Liverpool in the 90s. Gerrard for example benefited from the professionalism Houllier brought in when he came through and he got rid of the dickheads. Someone like Fowler for example needed a Wenger or Houllier earlier in his career.

The culture at our Academy is strong, we work hard on character and not throwing around big contracts and Klopp demanded that mentality in the first team (as did Ferguson). It's all about the money now at United. If they want a player they'll just throw 350k a week at them and it ruins them, or just attracts mercenaries anyway. They love the last big pay day signings as well like Casemiro, Varane, Sanchez, Schweinsteiger.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15173 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:31:29 am
Klopp seems to love Sancho, likely would get far more out of him, as other coaches have.

Sure, hed not get that squad challening for the league, but hed get them in the top 4.  They are a mess of a squad, but with a good coach and a good man manager like him, there is enough there to work with, that was his M.O. for plenty of seasons - getting the most of lesser players.  Of course, to do it long term and get them challening, itd need major surgery, same as happend here! He took over a mess of a squad, but even that first (not even full) season - had them in finals and punching above their weight.

Yeah, if you'd asked opposition fans to evaluate our team when Klopp took over, they'd have made the same damning assessment that we make of Man Utd's team currently. The main difference is probably the egos, but Klopp would command the players' respect and motivate them in a way that Ten Hag definitely does not.

They were eight points of 4th last season despite playing consistently dreadful football - hilariously bad considering their spending and expectations, but not an unbridgeable gulf. The competition for 4th will be tougher this year with Chelsea finally improving, Spurs getting back on track and Villa handling the demands of CL football well, but could see Klopp elevating their team like he did ours and closing that gap pretty dramatically.

Thankfully any manager they get after Ten Hag won't be near Klopp's level, so in practice they'll probably continue to scrabble around 6-8th.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15174 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:21:16 am
They tried the Klopp experiment with Ralf Rangnick the father of gegenpressing [although he was only an interim appointment], Rangnick used gegenpressing tactics in the first match he was in charge, & the United players were gassed after 15 minutes, & this after United fans/media were completely giddy over the appointment.
The laughable Posts, Videos, Claims and Shouts that he taught Klopp everything he knew. ;D

I remember that.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,028
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15175 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
One of the issues not getting much airing is the conflict of interest in the transfer market due to Ten Hag. First, here is the Dutch flavour....

Mazraoui - Ajax
De Ligts - Ajax
Martinez - Ajax
Antony - Ajax
Onana - Ajax
Zirkzee - Feyenorord
Malacia - Feyenoord

And for good measure, Mount was at Vitesse, Eriksen was at Ajax, Weghorst was from AZ and Amrabat was at Feyenoord.

The problem is that the agency that has increasingly overseen some of these transfers, SEG, employs Ten Hag's son (I believe his brother might be involved as well). Meanwhile the head of the agency, Vos, is Ten Hag's agent and was instrumental in bringing Ten Hag to United. Before that, no business with United. After it, lot's of business.

https://onefootball.com/en/news/man-utd-worried-about-erik-ten-hags-agents-influence-on-transfer-activities-38240671
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/erik-ten-hags-agent-man-29230524

Now, you might say 'to be expected', but the problem (and where the fans are absolutely right about the ownership) there is no one to oversee trhe excesses of Ten Hag's spending. It's not brilliant to have the manager unfettered in the transfer market, beholden to his agent and influenced by the same agency that employs his family. It might explain why a whole slew of Dutch flavour, a lot of it massively average, ha arrived at United. Maybe it is because Ten Hag prefers to work with players he has used before... but that surely facilitates a little bit of cream coming off the top and into sticky hands.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,571
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15176 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
@MikeKeegan_DM
EXCLUSIVE
🔴Manchester United asked City if Kobbie Mainoo & Alejandro Garnacho could join their flight to Paris for Ballon d'Or
🔵City politely declined the request as the flight was full with their eight nominees

***
Umm, why are Mainoo and Garnacho going to the Ballon d'Or awards? Did they win some competition, or did TikTok give them tickets because they did some stupid viral video? It can't be for footballing reasons. I'm quite confused by all this.

Anyway, Big SirJim Cheapo won't pay for a return flights to Paris for them, so there's no chance of him paying out ETH's contract any time soon.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15177 on: Today at 11:14:22 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:56:22 am
The laughable Posts, Videos, Claims and Shouts that he taught Klopp everything he knew. ;D

I remember that.

The thing about him was, he was right. The club just didnt listen to his take on the place. It needs a total clearout and a rebuild from te ground up in terms of academy etc.
problem is people only go there to play because of the money.
Players came to us to be coached by Klopp. Klopp also wanted young hungry players who fitted the team playing structure as he saw it. He has put that structure as a template across all levels, so that a under 13 could come into the side and know what he was expected to do.
That was the big worry for me about Slot. Would players want to come here and be coached by a relatively unknown manager. Ten Hag still had a reputation from that Ajax cup run, and any lack of subsequent success was put down to his team being broken up and sold from under him.
Unfortunately he seems to have been unable to clear out the dead wood and has simply added to the log jam. He cannot claim, after 2 years of silly spending, not to have been backed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15178 on: Today at 11:18:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:07:09 am
@MikeKeegan_DM
EXCLUSIVE
🔴Manchester United asked City if Kobbie Mainoo & Alejandro Garnacho could join their flight to Paris for Ballon d'Or
🔵City politely declined the request as the flight was full with their eight nominees

***
Umm, why are Mainoo and Garnacho going to the Ballon d'Or awards? Did they win some competition, or did TikTok give them tickets because they did some stupid viral video? It can't be for footballing reasons. I'm quite confused by all this.

Anyway, Big SirJim Cheapo won't pay for a return flights to Paris for them, so there's no chance of him paying out ETH's contract any time soon.

Sir Jim Cutprice looking to bunk in for free on a flight. EasyJet was too expensive for his tastes as they had to book their egos in as hold luggage as they were too big for hand luggage.
And what sort of a billionaire doesnt have his own jet? Doesnt want the pleb employees using it?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 375 376 377 378 379 [380]   Go Up
« previous next »
 