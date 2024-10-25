I am genuinely trying to think of any player that has played for them in the last ten years and improved during his time there. Anyone come to mind?



For example, we have had so many players who were good but not elite before they joined us but made that step here - Suarez, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, etc. Has any recent player for them had a similar journey?



It seems like a club where players' talent goes to die.



Yup, don't know whether it's the culture of the club, the coaching setup or the wild swings between different kinds of manager, but every player they sign stagnates at best.We laugh at them now, but a lot of their incomings had promising careers beforehand - Hojlund, Diallo, Sancho, Shaw - or were regulars in good teams - Onana, Martinez, Mount. They shouldn't have all underwhelmed in the way that they have.Do think they're not individually as bad as they currently appear, and Klopp could get their squad challenging for top 4 pretty quickly. That's why I'm still pleasantly surprised that they didn't punt Ten Hag during the summer, as I'm genuinely unsure what he brings to the table for them - he's not a tactics geek like Tuchel, not a vibes manager like Ole, not a promising young upstart like Hoeness.Instead, they've opted to waste another half season at least on a prickly charisma vacuum who has spent half a billion to take them backwards and whose plan for improvement appears to mainly rest on "give me more players I've managed before or who share my nationality".