« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 872389 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 09:45:19 pm »
Did I hear that right? United havent won a European game for 12 months?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,321
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:44:32 pm
Garnacho legitimately looks like one of the undead

He looks like Michael Jackson in the Thriller video.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 09:46:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:13:43 pm
Problem is they can't stop turning corners.
that's why they thought Antony was a great signing.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 09:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:44:32 pm
Garnacho legitimately looks like one of the undead

Yeah but he runs really fast for an undead
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,897
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 09:47:25 pm »
Well it's not all bad news for United, Antony appears to have an injury.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 09:47:47 pm »
Antony injured by one of his future teammates.
Logged
AHA!

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,491
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:45:19 pm
Did I hear that right? United havent won a European game for 12 months?
this would be no wins in 10 I think.

this would be one win in 11 if stays a draw.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:25 pm by kennedy81 »
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 09:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:44:32 pm
Garnacho legitimately looks like one of the undead

Looks like the Argentinian version of Ewan McGregor in trainspotting.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:48:39 pm
Looks like the Argentinian version of Ewan McGregor in trainspotting.
Surrounded by shit?
Logged
AHA!

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,638
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 09:50:35 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,491
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 09:55:00 pm »
Wish Djiko would fix his keks, it's annoying me now. Wedged up his arse for the last 15 mins.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,356
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 09:55:44 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 07:44:54 pm
So Yanited A vs Yanited B.. gonna be a draw

There we go ...
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm »
Another league with a zero or minus goal difference for the mancs
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15053 on: Today at 09:56:28 pm »
Well Man Utd have their own famous night in Istanbul
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,491
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15054 on: Today at 09:56:47 pm »
Another famous European something or other for Utd. They are hilariously shit.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15055 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
21st in the Europa League.

They've found their level.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15056 on: Today at 09:57:31 pm »
Hojlund thriving in that number 9 shirt again tonight.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,491
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15057 on: Today at 09:58:17 pm »
Scholsey trying to big up a European away point lol.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15058 on: Today at 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:45:41 pm
He looks like Michael Jackson in the Thriller video.

He looks like Duane Dibbley.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15059 on: Today at 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:01:13 pm
He looks like Duane Dibbley.
With shitter hair
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15060 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm »
Still in with a shout of the 'play off' game.... just...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/uefa-europa-league/table
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,370
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15061 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15062 on: Today at 10:04:35 pm »
3 points from those 3 games and they've not deserved a single one of them. They only won one game in the Champions League last season and they didn't even deserve to do that. They're horrible.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15063 on: Today at 10:04:55 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 09:56:59 pm
21st in the Europa League.

They've found their level.
currently the 57th best team in European competitions, keep going lads
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,485
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15064 on: Today at 10:05:10 pm »
BBC claiming they have a "depleted squad". Really?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15065 on: Today at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:05:10 pm
BBC claiming they have a "depleted squad". Really?
they're referring to a lack of talent, obviously.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15066 on: Today at 10:07:22 pm »
The bastards are ruining Scoleseh's life, he's becoming a right miserable twat 😀
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,321
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15067 on: Today at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:05:10 pm
BBC claiming they have a "depleted squad". Really?

Put on Five Live and the consensus was they played well ;D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,643
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15068 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:44:32 pm
Garnacho legitimately looks like one of the undead

Got his Dia De Muertos costume sorted already
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:33 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15069 on: Today at 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:06:47 pm
they're referring to a lack of talent, obviously.
the short-arsed CB did magnificently on Fenerbache's goal
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15070 on: Today at 10:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:49 pm
Put on Five Live and the consensus was they played well ;D
that's how far they've fallen, now such low expectations
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15071 on: Today at 10:13:40 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,356
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15072 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm »
Jose bahahahaha
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15073 on: Today at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:49 pm
Put on Five Live and the consensus was they played well ;D

I think were at the point where there needs to be clear definitions of what playing well actually means these days. The shite Warnock came out with last night saying we were poor was baffling. People now saying United played well. I get it, were an elite side and were judged by a different standard, but Im not sure even Celtic and Rangers would get away with a performance like that so why should United?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,559
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15074 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 10:22:24 pm
Jose bahahahaha
he's turned into a parody of himself. His comments on the ref did make me laugh though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15075 on: Today at 10:24:18 pm »
3 points from 3 games, they are literally goal difference from being in the deadbeat dropout zone. They are behind Viktoria Pizen, a team I had never heard of until tomight and presumably named after women's lingerie. Shameful stuff.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,659
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #15076 on: Today at 10:25:46 pm »
Jose on the ref was quality
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 372 373 374 375 376 [377]   Go Up
« previous next »
 