Garnacho legitimately looks like one of the undead
Problem is they can't stop turning corners.
Did I hear that right? United havent won a European game for 12 months?
Looks like the Argentinian version of Ewan McGregor in trainspotting.
Surrounded by shit?
So Yanited A vs Yanited B.. gonna be a draw
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
He looks like Michael Jackson in the Thriller video.
He looks like Duane Dibbley.
With shitter hair
21st in the Europa League.They've found their level.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
BBC claiming they have a "depleted squad". Really?
they're referring to a lack of talent, obviously.
Put on Five Live and the consensus was they played well
Jose bahahahaha
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]