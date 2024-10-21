« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 866515 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14880 on: October 21, 2024, 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 19, 2024, 10:04:33 am
From a journalist thats thrown the outraged by everything and ashamed of nothing shout at us as well. Tosser.

Now that he writes for the Athletic, which I couldn't give two shits about, I've been blissfully unaware of him for a few years, but that's an unwelcome reminder of that twat.

A "Nottingham Forest fan" apparently, even though it's clear to anyone with eyes that he's the biggest Fergie-worshipping, Liverpool-hating manc you'll ever have the misfortune of reading.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14881 on: October 21, 2024, 10:34:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 21, 2024, 09:07:19 pm
We had a red manc in the pub yesterday and he was bemoaning having nothing to look forward to anymore but he looked thoroughly bemused when I said they'd just reverted to type.

A mid table cup team just like they were before Ferguson 😂

Ah, a glory hunter then

You should print this off and give it to him - the backheel that Denis Law wrongly thought had relegated Utd in 74 ;D

Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14882 on: October 21, 2024, 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on October 21, 2024, 10:27:25 pm
Now that he writes for the Athletic, which I couldn't give two shits about, I've been blissfully unaware of him for a few years, but that's an unwelcome reminder of that twat.

A "Nottingham Forest fan" apparently, even though it's clear to anyone with eyes that he's the biggest Fergie-worshipping, Liverpool-hating manc you'll ever have the misfortune of reading.

I knew a Manc who knew him personally. He always said he was a Forest fan so I do believe that - but they all hate us too and he definitely was a Ferguson sycophant too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14883 on: October 21, 2024, 10:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 21, 2024, 10:44:57 pm
I knew a Manc who knew him personally. He always said he was a Forest fan so I do believe that - but they all hate us too and he definitely was a Ferguson sycophant too.
I love how we are important enough to hate. I couldn't care less one way or the other about Nottingham Forest, though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 21, 2024, 10:08:45 pm
Back to 12th.
Oh, don't make the mistake to underestimate them! They will mount a serious challenge and finish in the top half (almost) for certain. I'd put them on for reaching new heights, like 6th place...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14885 on: Yesterday at 12:40:22 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 21, 2024, 07:41:19 pm
Get your money on Fenerbache on Thursday so 😀

Amrabat and Fred play for them now! So does Dzeko, Susan Tadic and Cenk Tosun.
I bet it Boyles his piss when people call him that
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14886 on: Yesterday at 01:08:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:40:22 am
I bet it Boyles his piss when people call him that

That typo insult is just spiteful and uncalled for...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14887 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 21, 2024, 01:51:12 pm
Up and down the touchline at a canter...

nah.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14888 on: Yesterday at 03:23:45 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14889 on: Yesterday at 05:13:29 am »
Never
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14890 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 am »
Quote
Frank Gilfeather, a household name in the north east, asked Ferguson about the potential impact of Carlos Queirozs recently announced exit from United to take over as the Portugal head coach. Ferguson, hitherto unaware Gilfeather was in the room, shot a glance so vengeful it made the four horsemen of the apocalypse look like cartoon characters. After a pause of three seconds  which felt like three months  Ferguson answered the question in perfectly articulate terms. As the press conference concluded a group of us dived towards Gilfeather, desperate to know the basis for Fergusons extraordinary reaction. Gilfeather had reported throughout Fergusons spell in Aberdeen and, it was always assumed, had a decent relationship with the managerial icon.

Michael Crick, came the reply. I spoke to Michael Crick for his book. Indeed Gilfeather did. It was just that Ferguson had not encountered him in the six years between the release of Cricks book The Boss and that July afternoon. Gilfeather had recounted to Crick that seeking a soundbite from Ferguson for Grampian Television in the early 1980s was seldom a straightforward process.

In the book, Gilfeather says: The first thing he always asked was: How much? And Id say, Look, Alex, its only for a couple of minutes. And hed say, Yeah, well, how much will I get? I get £35 from STV when I do a thing for Scotsport, so how much from you guys?


Quote
Those definitely not safe from a Jim Ratcliffe‑inspired austerity drive are the 250 United employees made redundant as the club looks to claw back £10m a year. The average saving there is £40,000 per head. Staff were told during a 15-minute meeting about the nature of the belt-tightening. At that point, it is actually staggering Ferguson didnt make a beeline for Ratcliffe (if he had, we would surely have heard about it) and offer to give up his stipend, which has been paid since 2013.

Quote
What would the young Ferguson, an ardent trade unionist, have made of a scenario where £2m was bestowed on someone who is essentially retired as those on low incomes were deemed dispensable? Ferguson turns 83 in December; it is legitimate to ask whether he thought he could simply receive the United wage in perpetuity or whether this devout socialist has had a form of political reawakening?

Quote
These are times of mediocrity at Old Trafford. Whether Ratcliffe and chums can break that mould remains to be seen. The removal of Ferguson from a formal role is not callous, or even likely to make impact beyond the balance sheet. It just feels unsatisfactory that Ferguson, clearly so conscious of reputation, did not come to this conclusion himself some time ago.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/22/manchester-united-alex-ferguson-belt-tightening-jim-ratcliffe
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14891 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 am »
^^Some good points there. INEOS are to be roundly blamed for the way they have treated ordinary United staff but I'm not losing any sleep over their stopping a pointless 2m grace and favour payment to someone who neither needs it nor is needed by the club anymore.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14892 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 am »
Quote from: decosabute on October 21, 2024, 10:27:25 pm
Now that he writes for the Athletic, which I couldn't give two shits about, I've been blissfully unaware of him for a few years, but that's an unwelcome reminder of that twat.

A "Nottingham Forest fan" apparently, even though it's clear to anyone with eyes that he's the biggest Fergie-worshipping, Liverpool-hating manc you'll ever have the misfortune of reading.

The Forest lot hate us as much as anyone
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14893 on: Yesterday at 09:35:36 am »
Maybe Ferguson did make a stand against Sir Jim for his penny-pinching of ordinary workers.  If he did though then did it very privately!  He potentially could still make that stand but it's now going to look like sour grapes rather than any principles.

On a different subject, they had a segment on the radio last night about where Rashford would end up.  Apparently Bayern, PSG and Marseille are all interested so presumably it's been pushed through the grapevine that he's available.  One supposed Liverpool supporter rang up and said we should sign him  :o

... I'd rather we kept our powder dry and signed the new Seedorf/Zidane hybrid  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14894 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:34:12 am
The Forest lot hate us as much as anyone
They despise us .its all to do with that brief rivalry we had in the late 70s when they were challenging us and ,to be fair, getting the better of us .

Its been passed on to the younger ones who dont even know why they hate scaaaaarsers  ( their pronunciation,not mine ) .

Just very strange ,bitter and vindictive fans .another bunch of no marks who think they have a rivalry with us .

Beating us the other week at anfield was genuinely one of the greatest days of their lives ,better than winning the European cup,as one of their loons said to me .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14895 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 am »
^
Forest are just another bunch of weirdos claiming relevance by making out they have a rivalry with us. Add them to a growing list of such fanbases we couldn't give a monkeys about. As for Forest, their rivals are Derby, not us. They should get back to that local squabble and leave us to our actual rivalries with the red Mancs and the Shite across the park.  :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14896 on: Yesterday at 11:58:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:47:21 am
^
Forest are just another bunch of weirdos claiming relevance by making out they have a rivalry with us. Add them to a growing list of such fanbases we couldn't give a monkeys about. As for Forest, their rivals are Derby, not us. They should get back to that local squabble and leave us to our actual rivalries with the red Mancs and the Shite across the park.  :wave
Its more a rivalry with Leicester these days ,another bunch of in breds but derby are indeed their main rivals.
The East Midlands is a god awful area .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14897 on: Yesterday at 12:54:04 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 11:58:02 am
Its more a rivalry with Leicester these days ,another bunch of in breds but derby are indeed their main rivals.
The East Midlands is a god awful area .

As someone from the East Midlands, i somewhat disagree
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14898 on: Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:04:11 am
^^Some good points there. INEOS are to be roundly blamed for the way they have treated ordinary United staff but I'm not losing any sleep over their stopping a pointless 2m grace and favour payment to someone who neither needs it nor is needed by the club anymore.
from that article it's pretty clear he'd never have done a tap for "the club he loves" unless they paid him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14899 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 11:58:02 am
Its more a rivalry with Leicester these days ,another bunch of in breds but derby are indeed their main rivals.
The East Midlands is a god awful area .
I lived there for over 8 years and it's no worse than other parts of the UK that I visited to be honest.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14900 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
Papers saying theyre lining up Xavi to take over.


They learn nothing do they?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14901 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Brexit jim will make the glazers seem like the best owners ever by the time he's finished.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14902 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 12:54:04 pm
As someone from the East Midlands, i somewhat disagree

Do you think he was being too generous with his description?  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14903 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm »
Quote from: slidez on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
Brexit jim will make the glazers seem like the best owners ever by the time he's finished.

Don't forget his lapdog Bicycle Dave!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14904 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
Papers saying theyre lining up Xavi to take over.


They learn nothing do they?

Loads of their fanbase appear to (genuinely) believe Zidane will be taking over.

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14905 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Loads of their fanbase appear to (genuinely) believe Zidane will be taking over.

 ;D
He's in the middle of an English-speaking course as we speak/type.
He hasn't quite managed to get his head around how to say fuck off yet.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14906 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:06:48 am
He's in the middle of an English-speaking course as we speak/type.
He hasn't quite managed to get his head around how to say fuck off yet.

 ;D
