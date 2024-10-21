The Forest lot hate us as much as anyone



They despise us .its all to do with that brief rivalry we had in the late 70s when they were challenging us and ,to be fair, getting the better of us .Its been passed on to the younger ones who dont even know why they hate scaaaaarsers  ( their pronunciation,not mine ) .Just very strange ,bitter and vindictive fans .another bunch of no marks who think they have a rivalry with us .Beating us the other week at anfield was genuinely one of the greatest days of their lives ,better than winning the European cup,as one of their loons said to me .