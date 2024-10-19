« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 864456 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14840 on: October 19, 2024, 12:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 11:48:10 am
I'm fascinated to know whether gloves are used in the process and what type? Nick can you provide any more information about this?

Just watch the episode of Yellowstone where the cowboy has to grab the horses cock and shove it into the jazz tank
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14841 on: October 19, 2024, 12:02:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 19, 2024, 12:00:01 pm
Just watch the episode of Yellowstone where the cowboy has to grab the horses cock and shove it into the jazz tank

It's a tank now?  :o

At what point did it escalate from being a mere glass. Mind you the size of the glass wasn't specified earlier. ;)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14842 on: October 19, 2024, 12:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 19, 2024, 01:02:23 am
The story is interesting - a reminder that horse jizz makes a perch slippery.

But terrible article. I'd forgotten how badly written a lot of articles can be these days. Distended waffle which no decent editor would have let through back when journalism had some modicum of standards.

Britains most successful manager?
I think not.
Remind me again how many goes he had at winning the European Cup, and how many times he actually won it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14843 on: October 19, 2024, 12:35:37 pm »
Dont kno what to make of the BBC coverage of Ten Hags presser.
Lots about how he respects Ferguson and values his input and advice
Is he taking sides agains the penny pincher, Sir Jim of Monaco, by saying Fergie is valuable and should be respected and paid? Or is he with Sir Jim in hoping that Ferguson will continue to offer advice and support and provide selfies for tourists for free.
Like him or hate him, Ferguson is a global PR draw for their fanbase. After all, if you were a United fan and wanted a selfie with anyone it would have to be him, Catweasel not so much.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14844 on: October 19, 2024, 01:07:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 19, 2024, 12:35:37 pm
Dont kno what to make of the BBC coverage of Ten Hags presser.
Lots about how he respects Ferguson and values his input and advice
Is he taking sides agains the penny pincher, Sir Jim of Monaco, by saying Fergie is valuable and should be respected and paid? Or is he with Sir Jim in hoping that Ferguson will continue to offer advice and support and provide selfies for tourists for free.
Like him or hate him, Ferguson is a global PR draw for their fanbase. After all, if you were a United fan and wanted a selfie with anyone it would have to be him, Catweasel not so much.

The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14845 on: October 19, 2024, 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 01:07:59 pm
The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.

Plus they need that car parking space back too.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14846 on: October 19, 2024, 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on October 19, 2024, 11:50:55 am
;D ;D

'Paper thin defence' (Thinking of Prince Andrew there to be honest).
No Sweat mate!
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14847 on: October 19, 2024, 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 19, 2024, 11:44:07 am
Daniel Taylor? Really?

Yeah. During the Suarez/Evra situation. He blocked me on Twitter for calling him a c*nt over it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14848 on: October 19, 2024, 02:16:04 pm »
State of that United 3 in midfield. Looking forward to seeing Brentford score a few
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14849 on: October 19, 2024, 02:34:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 01:07:59 pm
The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.
Agreed Jill. I well remember what happened when Busby retired, (and enjoyed the resulting relegation) and how we were lambasted to stopping Shanks training with our team. But Ferguson is probably the biggest commercial draw they have. How many wealthy United fans would want to pay to go to a function and have their photo taken with Clayton Blackmore. Just seems petty by Ratcliffe and co. Especially when you look at the pettiness of  match day staff on minimum wage having their free lunch taken off them, and the sacking of so many back room staff - who will no doubt be replaced by more zero hours minimum wage staff.
Yet they employ Antony and the rest of the slackers at what cost?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14850 on: October 19, 2024, 02:42:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 19, 2024, 02:34:22 pm
Agreed Jill. I well remember what happened when Busby retired, (and enjoyed the resulting relegation) and how we were lambasted to stopping Shanks training with our team. But Ferguson is probably the biggest commercial draw they have. How many wealthy United fans would want to pay to go to a function and have their photo taken with Clayton Blackmore. Just seems petty by Ratcliffe and co. Especially when you look at the pettiness of  match day staff on minimum wage having their free lunch taken off them, and the sacking of so many back room staff - who will no doubt be replaced by more zero hours minimum wage staff.
Yet they employ Antony and the rest of the slackers at what cost?

Totally agree, poor all round from Ratcliffe and co. It always seemed a strange thing to bring him in, they still don't seem to be a club going in one direction which is what they need. Does Ratcliff have any clearer idea of the way forward? It would appear not.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14851 on: October 19, 2024, 02:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 19, 2024, 02:09:24 pm
Yeah. During the Suarez/Evra situation. He blocked me on Twitter for calling him a c*nt over it.
Hope you then calmly proceeded to call him a "f*cken c*nt-c*nt"! ;D

"c*nt" alone... just will not do.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14852 on: October 19, 2024, 02:50:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 01:07:59 pm
The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they  won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.
Is there really any sign or news on undue influence? He has taken a step back gracefully. 

I don't really buy the line of ex managers being a burden. Most of them are humble enough not to interfere unless their advice is solicited.

When Kenny Dalglish was appointed as player manager, Bob Paisley helped him and his "shadow" was not an issue. Busby was still involved when Ferguson won his first league title? Cruyff was also involved "upstairs" at Barcelona. Generally,  they know their role.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14853 on: October 19, 2024, 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 19, 2024, 02:50:34 pm
Is there really any sign or news on undue influence? He has taken a step back gracefully. 

I don't really buy the line of ex managers being a burden. Most of them are humble enough not to interfere unless their advice is solicited.

When Kenny Dalglish was appointed as player manager, Bob Paisley helped him and his "shadow" was not an issue. Busby was still involved when Ferguson won his first league title? Cruyff was also involved "upstairs" at Barcelona. Generally,  they know their role.

There is plenty still being said by those who cover United about Ferguson still having an influence. It's also said in the media as well, all too often Ferguson is brought into the conversation whenever anyone struggles at United. While its true that ex-managers can work it needs to be strongly written over how much influence they have. It's why the club had to speak to Shanks, when Bob first took over, as the players were still seeing Bill as the real boss. It's needs to be done carefully.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14854 on: October 19, 2024, 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 03:01:03 pm
There is plenty still being said by those who cover United about Ferguson still having an influence. It's also said in the media as well, all too often Ferguson is brought into the conversation whenever anyone struggles at United. While its true that ex-managers can work it needs to be strongly written over how much influence they have. It's why the club had to speak to Shanks, when Bob first took over, as the players were still seeing Bill as the real boss. It's needs to be done carefully.
Fairs. It has to be done carefully.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14855 on: October 19, 2024, 03:56:46 pm »
Lovely to see them 1 down in such fashion. De Ligts head bleeding, goes off for treatment, comes back on but the head continues to bleed, referee orders him off for treatment as Brentford get a corner in the last seconds of injury time. Corner straight in. Near post. Ethan Pinnock, 1-0. Lovely stuff.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14856 on: October 19, 2024, 03:59:20 pm »
The good news for them is that they survived the first minute unscathed.

There'll be a video of that at the end of their season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14857 on: October 19, 2024, 04:00:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 19, 2024, 03:01:03 pm
There is plenty still being said by those who cover United about Ferguson still having an influence. It's also said in the media as well, all too often Ferguson is brought into the conversation whenever anyone struggles at United. While its true that ex-managers can work it needs to be strongly written over how much influence they have. It's why the club had to speak to Shanks, when Bob first took over, as the players were still seeing Bill as the real boss. It's needs to be done carefully.
Spot on.

It's funny how he told their fans that he was going to knock us off our fucking perch and since he "retired" he looks like a bird of prey on a perch, waiting to pounce on any new manager who had the misfortune to succeed him.
There's no denying how good he was for them, but that was then, this is now.
He should be at home with his slippers and pipe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14858 on: October 19, 2024, 04:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 19, 2024, 04:00:03 pm
Spot on.

It's funny how he told their fans that he was going to knock us off our fucking perch and since he "retired" he looks like a bird of prey on a perch, waiting to pounce on any new manager who had the misfortune to succeed him.
There's no denying how good he was for them, but that was then, this is now.
He should be at home with his slippers and pipe.

The bird of prey bit is an excellent turn of phrase.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14859 on: October 19, 2024, 07:31:28 pm »
It's obvious the players are playing for ETH. Give the man a contract extension.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14860 on: October 19, 2024, 07:32:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 19, 2024, 07:31:28 pm
It's obvious the players are playing for ETH. Give the man a contract extension.

Ten Hag working very hard during the match today, shouted himself horse...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14861 on: October 19, 2024, 07:56:35 pm »
Hojlunds best game for them. He actually looked like a football player. The bar is so low performance wise for their whole team. They were mediocre in the 2nd half despite premier sports coms crowing about it. Brentford good for 15 mins then stopped playing. The game lacked proper intensity
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14862 on: Yesterday at 01:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October 19, 2024, 02:09:24 pm
Yeah. During the Suarez/Evra situation. He blocked me on Twitter for calling him a c*nt over it.

A bit pathetic from him really.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14863 on: Today at 08:53:47 am »
A post on the Caf in their PL games thread was that if AD115 get points deducted or relegated it'll be them, us and arsenal battling for the titles every season 😂😂😂😂

They really haven't cottoned on that they're absolute bobbins yet have they 🤷😁
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 08:58:40 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/21/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Point No6 Jamie Jackson does stand up.
Apparently Hojlund is this great new signing at No9.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14865 on: Today at 11:30:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:58:40 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/21/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Point No6 Jamie Jackson does stand up.
Apparently Hojlund is this great new signing at No9.

Two goals all season, one of which was hit straight at the keeper who somehow let it squirm over the line, and hes being named alongside Bobby Charlton, Manchester Uniteds 2nd all time top goalscorer, and Andy Cole, 4th on the list of top scorers in the top division since 1992. Hes that good.


Thriving, thriving, he is. Not sure where this other dimension was at Villa Park where he didnt touch the ball for 70 odd minutes though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14866 on: Today at 12:00:48 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 19, 2024, 07:32:10 pm
Ten Hag working very hard during the match today, shouted himself horse...
You sure he wasnt just calling Ruud-eh?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14867 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:00:48 pm
You sure he wasnt just calling Ruud-eh?

Up and down the touchline at a canter...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14868 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Many saying the second half vs Bournemouth was the best half of football seen since ETH joined. Corner turned , new contract being printed surely.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14869 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:58:40 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/21/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Point No6 Jamie Jackson does stand up.
Apparently Hojlund is this great new signing at No9.

Jamie Jackon, author of The Red Apprentice: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The Making of Manchester United's Great Hope. You could probably replace Ole with any of the managers they've had since Fergie and the thrust of the book would be more-or-less the same. Something along the lines of "we're back!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14870 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:58:40 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/21/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

Point No6 Jamie Jackson does stand up.
Apparently Hojlund is this great new signing at No9.
pathetic nonsense.  talk about clutching at straws.  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14871 on: Today at 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:57 pm
Many saying the second half vs Bournemouth was the best half of football seen since ETH joined. Corner turned , new contract being printed surely.
Get your money on Fenerbache on Thursday so 😀

Amrabat and Fred play for them now! So does Dzeko, Susan Tadic and Cenk Tosun.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14872 on: Today at 08:09:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:47 am
A post on the Caf in their PL games thread was that if AD115 get points deducted or relegated it'll be them, us and arsenal battling for the titles every season 😂😂😂😂

They really haven't cottoned on that they're absolute bobbins yet have they 🤷😁

:lmao

Our GD is more than they have scored, they're 12 below Bournemouth, 6 pts off top 4 and 10 behind us already and we've only played 8 games
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14873 on: Today at 08:12:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:00 pm
:lmao

Our GD is more than they have scored, they're 12 below Bournemouth, 6 pts off top 4 and 10 behind us already and we've only played 8 games
7 goals in 8 games is woeful.
Looking at their squad, its without doubt the worst theyve had in recent memory. Not one player would get anywhere near our team. I doubt any of them would even get in the squad.
It is truly terrible.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14874 on: Today at 09:07:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:00 pm
:lmao

Our GD is more than they have scored, they're 12 below Bournemouth, 6 pts off top 4 and 10 behind us already and we've only played 8 games

We had a red manc in the pub yesterday and he was bemoaning having nothing to look forward to anymore but he looked thoroughly bemused when I said they'd just reverted to type.

A mid table cup team just like they were before Ferguson 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14875 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
It's remarkable to think that if they had taken the advice of that wise old sage Ferdinand and given Ole a lifetime contract, they'd arguably not be any worse off than they are now after Rangnick (taught Klopp everything he knows, don't ya know?) and Ten Hag plus another half billion squandered on transfers.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14876 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:30:22 am
Two goals all season, one of which was hit straight at the keeper who somehow let it squirm over the line, and hes being named alongside Bobby Charlton, Manchester Uniteds 2nd all time top goalscorer, and Andy Cole, 4th on the list of top scorers in the top division since 1992. Hes that good.


Thriving, thriving, he is. Not sure where this other dimension was at Villa Park where he didnt touch the ball for 70 odd minutes though.

 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14877 on: Today at 10:08:45 pm »
Back to 12th.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14878 on: Today at 10:10:00 pm »
