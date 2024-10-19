The main point is a manager has to be his own man. Ferguson is the big problem here as he still seems to retain too much influence. Someone needs to tell him to piss off, but they won't they will allow him to go on being this huge figure which will continue to undermine whoever is in charge.



Agreed Jill. I well remember what happened when Busby retired, (and enjoyed the resulting relegation) and how we were lambasted to stopping Shanks training with our team. But Ferguson is probably the biggest commercial draw they have. How many wealthy United fans would want to pay to go to a function and have their photo taken with Clayton Blackmore. Just seems petty by Ratcliffe and co. Especially when you look at the pettiness of match day staff on minimum wage having their free lunch taken off them, and the sacking of so many back room staff - who will no doubt be replaced by more zero hours minimum wage staff.Yet they employ Antony and the rest of the slackers at what cost?