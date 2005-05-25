« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads  (Read 856082 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14760 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them
neither does anyone else.  :)
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14761 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm »
So it will have to be Ten Hag till the next hammering and then Gareth it is. Cant wait!
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 02:45:34 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
Must be the first time ever that one sir sacked another.
You could go back to Sir Lancelot for a few other examples...
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,471
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them
Same here mate. I have to remind myself sometimes that he signed for them, cause I haven't seen him feature for them yet.

They've been bad with transfers, but a worrying(for United supporters) trend recently is they've been signing injured, or recovering players - seemingly without urgency as to the impact they may have on the squad's performance. Like they don't really care:

Mason Mount - £55
Leny Yoro - £65
Noussair Mazraoui - £15
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Really? Totally forgotten aboot him. Hardly watch them obviously but dont remember him actually playing when i have watched them

You should watch them. It's comedy gold.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 02:07:24 pm »
It says it all, that even Rafa showed more class and respect to Fergie than INEOS. When he retired, Rafa said something along the lines of hes my enemy but only in football. I wish him health in his retirement.

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,016
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
Came on at half time against Spurs then got hooked ;D
Haha really? Was that injury related
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm
neither does anyone else.  :)
Wahey.  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 02:15:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:47:43 pm
Pretty funny Tuchel has rejected them to take much less money for a national job. A bit of a nothing club these days past 13 years.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,016
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
He missed the game against us through injury.

Started the first two games of the season but got tactically subbed for Zirkzee in both. I suspect this says more about the managers headless chicken tendency than his qualities as a player.
Used to rate him. Mad how a career can go
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,865
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 03:00:29 pm »
Corporate crap from Sir Jim of Brexit.
I wonder what that crew of business time and motion consultants charged Ineos to tell them where to make cost saving measures?
I hate penny pinching bastards like them. They never ever recommend slimming down the top brass wages or perks. I hated Ferguson for his gamesmanship and pressuring of refs, but there is no doubt they owe their reputation to the man. Rolling him out to have selfies with corporate clients who want a picture to put on LinkedIn probably helped them in their successful commercial arm far more than the £2m a year they paid him. Telling him to do one at his age is pathetic. Yes they made a mistake with Busby hanging around like Banquos ghost, but once his old boys had gone Tommy Doc turned them around and but for his love of Mary Brown, may have turned them into something. We never stopped Shanks going to the game, (imagine the selfies if camera phones existed the day he turned up on the Kop) it was his presence at Melwood that caused the problem.
The Glazers have used Fergusons aura of success and persona to make them even more money. Ratweasel wants to be the man who brings success to Old Trafford. His ego is such that he sees old Fergie as a rival to his popularity, as he takes United to greater heights. I really think Ratcliffe thinks he is a football genius along with being a seagoing genius and a cycling genius. His sailboat is getting hammered by the Kiwis, his cycling team was pretty much a pale imitation of SKY, so now he is all over the media
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:29 pm



Do we truly know how much influence Ferguson had on their players and club dynamics though? The safest option for the club, when dealing with a departing legend (their greatest ever no less), would be to keep him off the payroll and training ground for the rebuild. Just stick to complimentary match tickets.
Yes you could pick up a thing or two with him / Klopp for us around, but the risk of loss of authority is not worth it imo. If you're good enough you'll work it out yourself anyway, which is the complete way to do it.
It's long overdue, if Utd actually want to compete again, that they keep the past at arms' length and spend all their time and resources on the present.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,507
  • Meh sd f
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 05:29:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 14, 2024, 10:47:47 pm
Newspapers saying that (sorry, this is true, I need to wipe my eyes..)

Johnny Evans will be paying left back for them at the weekend :lmao


The gift that keeps on giving
Amazing. Evans has to be their best signing in years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 